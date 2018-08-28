Search

Advanced search

Quiz

It’s the Friday pub quiz week 2

PUBLISHED: 12:03 18 January 2019 | UPDATED: 12:19 18 January 2019

Got to love a pub quiz PICTURE: ARCHANT

Got to love a pub quiz PICTURE: ARCHANT

Archant

Will you be doing the conga or being barred? Find out with this week’s test of your general knowledge

Hoping to improve on last week’s Friday pub quiz? We’ve got some tough ones this week and sometimes the pictures are a bit misleading but see how you get on!

And if you missed last week’s quiz, here is it is https://www.edp24.co.uk/features/friday-pub-quiz-how-good-are-you-1-5848384















Most Read

Prince Philip shouted ‘my legs’ after being ‘dazzled by the sun’ in crash near Sandringham

The Duke of Edinburgh. Photo: Chris Jackson/PA Wire

PICTURES: Prince Philip’s car overturns in crash near Sandringham

The Duke of Edinburgh's car after it was involved in a collision at Babingley, near King's Lynn on Thursday. Picture: Chris Bishop

Holiday lodge operator with parks across East Anglia collapses into administration

Dream Lodge Group at Norfolk Park. Picture: Gregg Brown

Hundreds of lambing ewes stolen from Norfolk farm

Stock photo of Sandy Lane in East Tuddenham, off the A47, near where hundreds of sheep were stolen. PHOTO: GOOGLE

Nine-month-old baby boy involved in Prince Philip crash

The Duke of Edinburgh's car after it was involved in a collision at Babingley, near King's Lynn on Thursday. Picture: Chris Bishop

Most Read

PICTURES: Prince Philip’s car overturns in crash near Sandringham

The Duke of Edinburgh's car after it was involved in a collision at Babingley, near King's Lynn on Thursday. Picture: Chris Bishop

Why is this Virgin Atlantic plane circling over Norfolk?

A Virgin Atlantic Boeing 747 spotted carrying out a test flight over Norwich today. Picture: Richard Davies

This is when it’s expected to start snowing across Norfolk

File photo of snow around the statue of Capt George Vancouver and the Custom House in King's Lynn. Picture: Chris Bishop.

Holiday lodge operator with parks across East Anglia collapses into administration

Dream Lodge Group at Norfolk Park. Picture: Gregg Brown

WATCH: Fire crews tackle blaze at Norwich Theatre Royal

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

‘I thought it would blow up’ - Man who pulled Prince Philip out of wreckage describes rescuing baby from smoke-filled car

The Duke of Edinburgh was involved in a collision at Babingley, near the Sandringham Estate. Picture: Matthew Usher.

Number of sheep stolen from Norfolk farm confirmed by police

Police have confirmed 100 pregnant ewes were stolen from a Norfolk farm on Tuesday. Pictured, stock image of a lamb in a field. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

WATCH: Minute’s silence for climate change descends into farce at County Hall

Campaigners sport banners after

Pub set to open inside Norwich Station

Glass of light beer in a pub. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Norwich City star Timm Klose delivers his injury bulletin from Switzerland

Timm Klose is facing a spell on the sidelines with a knee injury Picture: Matt Wilkinson/Focus Images
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists