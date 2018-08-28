Search

Advanced search

Opinion

EDP says: Social media giants must act over videos on suicide

PUBLISHED: 13:17 02 February 2019

North Norfolk MP Norman Lamb has called for social media companies to be regulated by a watchdog. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

North Norfolk MP Norman Lamb has called for social media companies to be regulated by a watchdog. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

Archant

It is clear that over the past decades innovation has led to giant leaps in digital technology – now more than ever we are using the internet and interacting online to enrich our lives and to make meaningful connections.

But the tragic death of Claudiu Cristea serves as a stark reminder of how dangerous social media can be.

Any death of a young person is devastating, but even more so when it could be argued it could be stopped – and the parallels between the videos Claudiu watched and how he died are clear.

It has led to the coroner echoing concerns raised by the health secretary Matt Hancock this week, who said he was determined to tackle content that leads to self-harm.

Of course it is a difficult tightrope to walk – charities and campaigners say these posts can be a valuable tool to recovery.

But it is right that Mr Hancock is demanding these changes. It just is not worth our children’s lives.

Parents often feel powerless over what their children look at online, regardless of whether that content is innocent or has more sinister undertones.

But that does not have to be the case.

These social media giants, who profit from our usage, have a responsibility to keep users safe, especially when they are children.

Of course some responsibility also lies with parents and carers.

Adults should talk to children about social media and their mental health – and it is a welcome move that it will be addressed in school PSHE lessons.

North Norfolk MP Norman Lamb has called for social media companies to be regulated by a watchdog. It seems inevitable this will be the case eventually, but the problem is how.

Most Read

Independent business owners told to leave farm site after losing appeal

North Norfolk District Council has served an enforcement notice against Beeches Farm, Tunstead. Luke Paterson (right) with the people who work from Beeches Farm. Kurk Randall,John Platten, Karl Young and Clive Randall Picture: Nick Butcher

Range Rover crashes into side of school

The Silver Range Rover reversed into the side of Attleborough Academy as pupils were preparing to leave the site. Photo: Submitted

‘You never think this could happen to your child’: Mother’s heartbreak as toddler son diagnosed with rare cancer

Jaymen Woolston has been diagnosed with neuroblastoma. PHOTO COURTESY OF WOOLSTON FAMILY

Pool closes after fears change in water temperature could lead to Legionnaires’ disease

Bungay pool and gym will be closed for seven to 10 days. Picture: Contributed by Bungay Pool and Gym

High Court Judge in Twitter plea to mother on the run with three-year-old son who has links to Norfolk

Undated family handout photo of Ellie YarrowSanders with her three-year-old son Olly Sheridan, who are both missing. Photo : Patrick Sheridan/PA Wire

Most Read

Man in his 20s dies in crash

#includeImage($article, 225)

Range Rover crashes into side of school

#includeImage($article, 225)

‘We’ve been paying someone else’s electricity bills for seven years’ - Restaurateur says row means she will have to move

#includeImage($article, 225)

Norwich supermarket giving away stock ahead of permanent closure in 24 hours

#includeImage($article, 225)

Pub closes less than a year after opening

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Leeds United v Norwich City: The Lowdown

Onel Hernandez's pace could be a crucial commodity on the break at Leeds United Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Independent business owners told to leave farm site after losing appeal

North Norfolk District Council has served an enforcement notice against Beeches Farm, Tunstead. Luke Paterson (right) with the people who work from Beeches Farm. Kurk Randall,John Platten, Karl Young and Clive Randall Picture: Nick Butcher

High Court Judge in Twitter plea to mother on the run with three-year-old son who has links to Norfolk

Undated family handout photo of Ellie YarrowSanders with her three-year-old son Olly Sheridan, who are both missing. Photo : Patrick Sheridan/PA Wire

50 years of The Italian Job - the film that blew the bloody doors off the heist movie

Michael Caine and Margaret Blye in The Italian Job (1969). Photo: Paramount Pictures Corporation/IMDB

The day Prince Philip left this East Anglian novelist lost for words

Iris Button
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists