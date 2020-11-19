Search

Advanced search

Opinion

EDP says: self-sacrifice is the way to beat Covid (and save Christmas)

19 November, 2020 - 08:00
Shoppers in Norwich staying safe in face masks. Picture: Sonya Duncan

Shoppers in Norwich staying safe in face masks. Picture: Sonya Duncan

Today we are halfway through this circuit-breaker lockdown.

But, to be brutally frank, the results so far are disheartening. We have to hope that the second half sees a huge improvement, with infection rates falling across Norfolk and Waveney.

That is where we all come in.

For the time has come for us to stop playing the Covid blame game.

We can point fingers at the lockdown breakers, who have friends over for a few beers, or fail to wear a mask in Tesco, or do not use hand sanitiser.

We can tut at the parents who gather by the school gate, and shake our heads at those who drive 40 miles for a walk on the beach.

But when we point a finger, three fingers are pointing back at ourselves - and they should be a blunt reminder of the role we have to play.

For the only way that we will edge away from the coronavirus cliff is by taking individual responsibility. We cannot force others to obey, but we can discipline ourselves to do so.

Each of us should have the voice of conscience in our heads, saying: “Do you need to...?”

Do you need to linger in the supermarket aisle because your head has been turned by a book or a Christmas decoration to go with your essential groceries?

Do you need to go out for two walks today?

Do you need to stop to chat with your friends in the park?

You may also want to watch:

If we listen to the voice, we will pare back our lives to the essentials: sacrificing the icing on life’s cake for the greater good.

It sounds simplistic, but if everybody stuck to the rules, then coronavirus would be on the run. It is only when we take risks that the virus can take liberties.

Today we report on how life in Wymondham is going on fairly normally, despite Wymondham West, with a rate of 987.1 cases per 100,000 people, having the 24th highest rate in England and Wymondham East and Spooner Row a rate of 763.8 cases per 100,000 people - the 107th highest out of 6,791 areas.

Many would say it “doesn’t feel like a lockdown”.

Is that why - as we hear happening at Beccles Medical Centre - people think that it is okay to be abusive to NHS staff, rather than give them a clap?

There are also suggestions that we need Covid marshals at the school gate, to police social distancing among parents and children.

And others seems more fixated with their right to have a “proper” family Christmas, than with thoughts of the many whose festive season has been devastated by the death of a loved one.

We are not at the centre of the universe - we are individual players in a game of life and death.

To mangle the words of John F Kennedy: “Ask not what your neighbours should do to stop Covid, ask what you can do to stop Covid.”

So let’s summon up the collective will to advance slowly against Covid-19, through relentless acts of self-sacrifice and rule-keeping.

You never know, it might save Christmas.

What you do know, is that it will save lives.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Four Norfolk schools closed due to Covid-19

Hemblington Primary School at Blofield Heath has closed due to Covid cases, with the children having to isolate. Picture: Denise Bradley

Norfolk’s coronavirus infection rate jumps to new high level

The coronavirus infection rate for Norfolk and several of its districts has reached a record high. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Norwich couple who duped students out of £220,000 ordered to pay back less than £5,000

Scott Wolfe and Katie Hope

Driver seriously hurt after lorry overturns on NDR

Overturned lorry on the NDR Salhouse Rd roundabout. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Probe into ‘lockdown party’ as restaurant and bar alleged to have defied rules

Diamonds, in Upper St Giles in Norwich, is being investigated over an alleged lockdown breach. Pic: Dan Grimmer.

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

‘Don’t just nip to shops’ - health boss reiterates isolating message to ‘weary’ households

People are being urged to stick to self-isolation despite being 'weary of restrictions. Picture: Getty Images

Homes and businesses at risk of flooding as high tides hit Norfolk coast

Tidal flood warnings remain in place for parts of the Norfolk coast this morning. PHOTO: ANTONY KELLY

Man admits assaulting neighbour with bird bath

Market Place in Wymondham. Picture: Daniel Moxon

Lockdown yet to bring fall in cases and could’ve made things worse, says expert

Norwich Market during the second lockdown in November. Credit: Sonya Duncan

‘Keeping the kitchen alive’ - demand soars for at-home meal kits

Last Brasserie chef and owner, Iain McCarten and partner Bonnie Doonan. Pic: Newman PR Associates