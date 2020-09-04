Search

Advanced search

Opinion

MP Chloe must speak up now over husband’s Covid nonsense

PUBLISHED: 06:00 04 September 2020 | UPDATED: 12:01 04 September 2020

The EDP is calling on Norwich North MP Chloe Smith to strongly condemn her husband Sandy McFadzean's views about covonavirus Photo: Bob Hobbs

The EDP is calling on Norwich North MP Chloe Smith to strongly condemn her husband Sandy McFadzean's views about covonavirus Photo: Bob Hobbs

Archant

Norwich North MP Chloe Smith is not her husband’s keeper, and can’t be held responsible for him.

But neither can she expect to fully distance herself from what Sandy McFadzean says and does.

Ms Smith is not just any member of the public: she is an MP, elected by the people of Norwich North.

That role brings with it wider accountability and closer scrutiny - including, on occasion, of a close family member.

Mr McFadzean invited such scrutiny with his frankly bizarre and - if acted upon - potentially deadly views about coronavirus.

READ MORE: Conservative MP’s husband calls coronavirus a ‘mental illness’ as he joins anti-vaxx march

In Norfolk, hundreds have died from coronavirus, and countless people have been bereaved or are suffering longer-term symptoms. How many of these people does Mr McFadzean believe have a “mental illness”?

His views are offensive, and one would expect his wife, a Conservative minister, to strongly condemn them.

Instead, Ms Smith tiptoed into the debate, saying: “My husband’s a private citizen. Everyone’s entitled to their own view, and to debate. I take a different view.”

The Norwich North MP cannot be expected to silence her husband, who is “entitled to his view”. But she should be expected to drown out the nonsense with logic and science.

Right now, many thousands of her constituents are making daily sacrifices to stop the spread of coronavirus. At the same time, their MP’s husband is effectively ridiculing their efforts.

It may create tension on the home front, but it is imperative that Ms Smith speaks out strongly, to restore confidence and avoid undermining the life-and-death message.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Related articles

Most Read

9 of the prettiest villages you should visit in Norfolk

Thornham, one of the prettiest villages in Norfolk Picture: Chris Bishop

Gridlock on coast road as travellers leave Hunstanton

Police and caravans during the incident on the A149 at Snettisham Picture: Submitted

Owning a wood burner: how will the new government regulations affect you?

A new wood burner can make a cosy addition to your living room. Picture: Getty Images

Coronavirus cases up in Breckland, Great Yarmouth, Norwich and South Norfolk after Banham Poultry outbreak

Banham Poultry's coronavirus outbreak means Norfolk is now on the government's 'watchlist'. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Conservative MP’s husband abused ‘fat’ Boris and public health ‘fascists’

Chloe Smith and Sandy McFadzean pictured after they announced their engagement in 2013. Photo: Bill Smith

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Man in hospital after Broads bridge scrapes off scalp

Hemsby lifeboat travelled to the Broads to administer first aid to a man whose scalp had been badly scraped by Ludham Bridge. Photo: Daniel Hurd

Jeremy Corbyn dines in seaside restaurant on Norfolk holiday

Jeremy Corbyn dined at the Coast Pizza and Gyro restaurant in Gorleston, with owner Kiki Kikis on the far right. Picture: Coast Pizza

Conservative MP’s husband calls coronavirus a ‘mental illness’ as he joins anti-vaxx march

The EDP is calling on Norwich North MP Chloe Smith to strongly condemn her husband Sandy McFadzean's views about covonavirus Photo: Bob Hobbs

New car park opens at ‘one of north Norfolk’s loveliest beaches’

A new car park has opened up at Bacton in north Norfolk. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Coronavirus ‘R’ rate rises closer to 1 in east of England

The coronavirus R rate has risen closer to 1 in the east of England. Picture: Archant

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Coronavirus cases up in Breckland, Great Yarmouth, Norwich and South Norfolk after Banham Poultry outbreak

Banham Poultry's coronavirus outbreak means Norfolk is now on the government's 'watchlist'. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Man arrested after 17-year-old cyclist dies in crash

The crash happened on the A134 at the crossroads of Northwold and Methwold Road Picture: Google

New Norwich delivery company gives 100pc of food bill to restaurants

Norwich Urban Collective has been set up to make it fairer for restaurants with 100pc of the food bill going to them and the only charge is the delivery fee which goes to rider. Maryanne Moles, Adam Burt, Joel Rial and Samantha Woodhouse (L-R) Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Corrie’s mum ‘trying to keep sensible head on’ following discovery of bones in Sudbury

Nicola Urquhart, mother of Corrie McKeague, says she is trying to keep a

Restaurant served 5,000 people during Eat Out to Help Out

Staff at Lime Kiln Kitchen, at Thetford Garden Centre, thanked 4,837 customers who visited during the Eat Out to Help Out scheme. Photo: Lime Kiln Kitchen