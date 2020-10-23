Search

Advanced search

GeeWizz: meet Suffolk’s star fundraiser

PUBLISHED: 07:00 24 October 2020

Gina Long, the GeeWizz Team and Guy Nicholls at the Thomas Wolsey School in Ipswich after Guy made a donation of £100,000 to help build the playground they have always dreamed of. Picture: Sarah Lucy Brown

Gina Long, the GeeWizz Team and Guy Nicholls at the Thomas Wolsey School in Ipswich after Guy made a donation of £100,000 to help build the playground they have always dreamed of. Picture: Sarah Lucy Brown

Archant

In the last 40 years Gina Long has raised almost £6m for charity – and the Ed Sheeran: Made in Suffolk Legacy Auction is her most ambitious project to date.

In the last 40 years Gina Long MBE, founder of GeeWizz, has raised almost £6m for national and local charities. It’s an astonishing figure, which has helped countless young people with disabilities and life-limiting illnesses to live their lives to the full.

Based in Bury St Edmunds, GeeWizz was founded in 2015 and supports children and young adults with physical disabilities by funding bespoke, specialist equipment to enhance mobility and wellbeing. Proceeds from the Ed Sheeran: Made in Suffolk Legacy Auction will enable GeeWizz to fund the redevelopment of a much-needed new playground at Thomas Wolsey Ormiston Academy in Ipswich.

“When I’m asked why I do what I do, I literally think, why wouldn’t I do what I do….when we all leave this planet, I believe it’s important to have left it in a better place than when we arrived,” says Gina.

“Knowing everything I’m doing is helping make very poorly children, young adults and their families’ lives better…with the support we give needed now more than ever. I’m so lucky, I learnt far more about the important things in life, having met many extraordinary human beings, than I could ever express in a quote.

“None of these projects are ever just one person and I’m fortunate to work with some amazing people – Patzi Shepperson OBE, Olivia Churchill Crystal Barber, Susan Rush and the brilliant team at Zest led by Judi Newman and Hannah Bloom. Working with John and Imogen Sheeran, who donated some fantastic memorabilia has been a joy and I must thank Ed himself for

donating the first lot and setting the bar so high.

“We are indebted to so many people who have so generously supported us and send them our heartfelt thanks, including our long term supporter Guy Nicholls of Tru7 Group, our main sponsor, who has donated £100,000 and is sponsoring the groundworks and providing vital expertise.”

Preparations for the auction were already underway when the country went into lockdown in

March. As Gina explains, it made the need for such a fundraising event even more pressing.

“Never before has it been more vital for vulnerable children and young adults to be able to learn and play safely outdoors, which is why we feel that the playground

will provide an important legacy.”

How to bid

The Ed Sheeran: Made in Suffolk Legacy Auction is hosted by online auction site thesaleroom.com, in partnership with auction house Lacy Scott & Knight, both of which have foregone their selling commission.For further information, including a full list of auction lots, to register to bid until November 8 or to donate an auction lot (up until November 1), visit www.edsheeranmadeinsuffolklegacyauction.com and follow on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook for regular updates. #SuffolkLegacy

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Criminals more likely to be punished for bike thefts than rape as charges plummet

Charge rates for rape in Norfolk and Suffolk have fallen to just 2pc of all cases reported. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

How we won fight to name cathedral fraudster

Rene Mugenzi claimed his life would be under threat if it was revealed that he lived in Norwich, yet he posted public photos on Facebook of his life in Norwich. Photo: Facebook/Rene Mugenzi

Double top can hit the spot for Canaries

Norwich City strikers Jordan Hugill and Teemu Pukki could continue their double act against Wycombe Pictures: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Yarmouth overtakes Norwich with highest coronavirus rate in Norfolk

Police patrol along Great Yarmouth's quiet seafront during the coronavirus lockdown. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Gran has recorded weather in her garden every day for 40 years

Ruth Plant with her weather station in her garden in Taverham, where she has recorded the daily highest and lowest temperature for at least the last 45 years. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY