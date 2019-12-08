'All aboard' - Train company puts on special festive service
PUBLISHED: 12:47 09 December 2019 | UPDATED: 12:47 09 December 2019
Clare Chaplin
Pupils at a Norwich school for children with complex needs have enjoyed a Christmas outing with a difference courtesy of East Midlands Railway.
On Sunday, December 8, around 50 children from Harford Manor School along with their parents, staff and volunteers from East Midlands Railways (EMR) took a festive train ride from Norwich to Ely.
The aim of the outing was to give youngsters who may find public transport or busy festive attractions over stimulating, a safe and relaxed Christmas experience.
Clare Chaplin, whose seven year old son was one of those to take part in the outing said: "My Son, cannot visit Santa as he finds the queues, the grotto and stimulation far too much.
"So to have a Santa on a train passing through the carriage was the perfect gift which all the family could enjoy.
"We are all truly grateful to EMR and their generous staff for allowing this magical event to happen."