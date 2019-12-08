Search

Advanced search

Enjoy Gardenning More

'All aboard' - Train company puts on special festive service

PUBLISHED: 12:47 09 December 2019 | UPDATED: 12:47 09 December 2019

Santa Train for Harford Manor School for Complex Need children provided by East Midlands Railway_8/12/19. Picture: Clare Chaplin

Santa Train for Harford Manor School for Complex Need children provided by East Midlands Railway_8/12/19. Picture: Clare Chaplin

Clare Chaplin

Pupils at a Norwich school for children with complex needs have enjoyed a Christmas outing with a difference courtesy of East Midlands Railway.

Santa Train for Harford Manor School for Complex Need children provided by East Midlands Railway_8/12/19. Picture: Clare ChaplinSanta Train for Harford Manor School for Complex Need children provided by East Midlands Railway_8/12/19. Picture: Clare Chaplin

On Sunday, December 8, around 50 children from Harford Manor School along with their parents, staff and volunteers from East Midlands Railways (EMR) took a festive train ride from Norwich to Ely.

You may also want to watch:

The aim of the outing was to give youngsters who may find public transport or busy festive attractions over stimulating, a safe and relaxed Christmas experience.

Clare Chaplin, whose seven year old son was one of those to take part in the outing said: "My Son, cannot visit Santa as he finds the queues, the grotto and stimulation far too much.

Santa Train for Harford Manor School for Complex Need children provided by East Midlands Railway_8/12/19. Picture: Clare ChaplinSanta Train for Harford Manor School for Complex Need children provided by East Midlands Railway_8/12/19. Picture: Clare Chaplin

"So to have a Santa on a train passing through the carriage was the perfect gift which all the family could enjoy.

"We are all truly grateful to EMR and their generous staff for allowing this magical event to happen."

Most Read

Winds up to 75 mph to batter Norfolk

High wind and sandy waves along the north beach in Lowestoft. Photo: Georgina Brown

Body of missing woman found in industrial area

June Turner, 75. Picture: Norfolk police

Dead whale washes up on beach

A 30ft whale washed up on the beach at Heacham, near Hunstanton. Picture: Hunstanton Coastguard Rescue Team

More than 80 trains cancelled as problems on the train lines escalate

Greater Anglia's new trains in service. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

‘The money blinds you’ - Student reveals ‘darker side’ of life with sugar daddy

UEA student Elise said her paid relationship took a dark turn while on a weekend break to Paris. Photo: Victoria Pertusa

Most Read

Winds up to 75 mph to batter Norfolk

High wind and sandy waves along the north beach in Lowestoft. Photo: Georgina Brown

Dead whale washes up on beach

A 30ft whale washed up on the beach at Heacham, near Hunstanton. Picture: Hunstanton Coastguard Rescue Team

Body of missing woman found in industrial area

June Turner, 75. Picture: Norfolk police

More than 80 trains cancelled as problems on the train lines escalate

Greater Anglia's new trains in service. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

‘The money blinds you’ - Student reveals ‘darker side’ of life with sugar daddy

UEA student Elise said her paid relationship took a dark turn while on a weekend break to Paris. Photo: Victoria Pertusa

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Dead whale washes up on beach

A 30ft whale washed up on the beach at Heacham, near Hunstanton. Picture: Hunstanton Coastguard Rescue Team

Norwich City Premier League debate - Join Paddy from 1pm

Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder embraces Norwich City youngster Todd Cantwell following his side's 2-1 win Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

More than 80 trains cancelled as problems on the train lines escalate

Greater Anglia's new trains in service. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Winds up to 75 mph to batter Norfolk

High wind and sandy waves along the north beach in Lowestoft. Photo: Georgina Brown

Body of missing woman found in industrial area

June Turner, 75. Picture: Norfolk police
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists