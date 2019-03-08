Limited edition Caribbean menu launched in north Norfolk this weekend

Jeremy and Tamara at Number 29 Picture: Rachael Parke Archant

Try authentic West Indian food at Number 29 for one weekend only

For one weekend only a restaurant on the north Norfolk coast is offering a very unique menu, influenced by a more tropical part of the world.

Number 29, Burnham Market (known for its incredible open fire cooked dishes) has welcomed head chef Tamara from sister restaurant The Gin Trap in Nevis, a small Caribbean Island. Tamara, working alongside executive chef Jeremy Parke, she's created a menu packed with West Indies flavours for diners to enjoy until bank holiday Monday - all made using prime, locally sourced ingredients (an exotic additions).

Rachael Parke, who runs the front of house, says: "We love the idea of our chefs working together and sharing flavours and ideas to give our customers a Caribbean taste right here in Burnham Market. Of course, Nevians are renowned for a relaxed, fun environment with great food and company, as well as dancing and singnig, so on Friday night and Sunday diners will be entertained by Kaya and Keb Rootz."

The menu includes locally reared pork ribs, marinated in a sticky, sweet sauce, slow-cooked and finishing off in the Green Egg, a seafood chowder with coconut dumpling, and mango cheesecake.

"In Nevis, Johnny cakes are another speciality, almost like a savoury doughnut - they'll be served as an appetiser too," says Rachael.

Bookings are being taken now.