What will be East Anglia's book of the year?

We're searching for the best books in East Anglia ahead of this year's East Anglian Book Awards - will your favourite be a winner?

It's the competition that all East Anglian writers would love to win - The East Anglian Book Awards.

Not only does scooping the main prize serve as well-respected honour, it's also both a huge publicity boost and a serious leg-up in the book industry - previous winner Sarah Perry went on to win the Baileys Women's Prize for Fiction and became a Waterstones Book of the Year.

Now in their twelfth year, the East Anglian Book Awards celebrate the outstanding literary culture of our region by recognising the books and writers who have been shaped by, and have helped to shape, the culture of the East of England.

Since the awards began they have highlighted the work of almost 150 authors, 190 titles and more than 90 publishers and now the search is on once more for the best books from the East of England.

The award partners are the Norwich-based National Centre for Writing, the University of East Anglia, Jarrold and the Eastern Daily Press. They are supported by the PACCAR Foundation.

The National Centre for Writing is a literature development organisation based in Norwich, England's first UNESCO City of Literature. The National Centre for Writing at Dragon Hall promotes great literature, inspires communities through the power of writing, reading and literary translation, nurtures literary talent and hosts world-class events.

Chris Gribble, CEO of the National Centre for Writing, said: "For the past eleven years, the East Anglian Book Awards have allowed us to celebrate and share our region's rich literary output. We know that in this, the twelfth year of the Awards, we're going to discover, read and enjoy the some outstanding new books from and about East Anglia and we can't wait to receive the entries."

Professor Sarah Barrow, pro vice chancellor of Arts and Humanities at UEA, said: "We are delighted to support this year's East Anglian Book Awards. We're committed to supporting the work of all regionally-based artists and are very pleased to have the opportunity to work with partners on this celebration of literary culture across East Anglia. We wish all the entrants the very best of luck."

CATEGORIES

Entries are open for six categories: Fiction, Poetry, General Non-Fiction, History & Tradition, Biography & Memoir and The Mal Peet Children's Award. The prize for the overall Book of the year is £1,000, courtesy of the PACCAR Foundation.

This year's judges are:

n Fiction: Dr Kate Mattocks, UEA

n Poetry: Matt Howard, winner of the Poetry Award 2018

n General Non-Fiction: Christine Webber, author

n History & Tradition: Prof. Katy Cubitt, UEA

n Biography & Memoir: Chris Rushby, former Book Buyer of Jarrold

n The Mal Peet Children's Award: Rowan Mantell, Archant

Caroline Jarrold said: "Having been involved with the East Anglian Book Awards from the start, I'm really looking forward to seeing this year's nominations. I am always amazed at the range and quality of the submissions and am already aware of some great books which will be eligible for this year's awards. I'm sure that I won't be disappointed.'

For the purposes of the Awards, East Anglia is defined as Norfolk, Suffolk, Essex, and the area of the Fens. To qualify, works must be set largely in East Anglia or be written by an author living in the region, which for the Awards' purposes is defined as the counties of Norfolk, Suffolk and Essex, and the area of the Fens.

Books must have been physically published for the first time between 28 July 2018 and 26 July 2019, and must have been commercially available in bookshops. E-books and books available only from online retailers are not eligible

How to enter

To enter, simply submit two physical copies of your nominated book, plus a hard copy covering letter which includes details of which category you would like it to be entered for. Please include an email address and/or phone number on your covering letter. Entries without a covering letter will not be considered.

For full details and terms and conditions, please visit the National Centre for Writing website nationalcentreforwriting.org.uk

Send entries to East Anglian Book Awards, National Centre for Writing, Dragon Hall, 115-123 King Street, Norwich, Norfolk NR1 1QE. Any entry queries should be addressed to competitions@nationalcentreforwriting.org.uk with 'EABA' in the subject line.

The closing date for entries is noon on Friday 26 July 2019. To help the judging process, please do not leave your entry to the last minute.