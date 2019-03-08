Search

Should the Duchess of Sussex have guest edited Vogue? Hmm...

PUBLISHED: 10:22 30 July 2019 | UPDATED: 10:22 30 July 2019

The Duchess of Sussex has guest edited the September edition of Vogue Photo: @SussexRoyal/PA Wire

The editor of Vogue describes the Duchess of Sussex as 'an influential beacon of change'. That's one way of putting it, says Liz Nice

The Vogue cover containing 15 women the Duchess admires Photo: Peter Lindbergh/PA WireThe Vogue cover containing 15 women the Duchess admires Photo: Peter Lindbergh/PA Wire

Meghan Markle has taken the traditional route of all royal brides. She arrives in a blaze of glory.

Everyone is terribly excited about her and calls her a 'breath of fresh air'.

Wherever she goes, people are far more interested in what she is wearing, than in what the actual royal, her husband, has to say.

The husband pretends not to mind, or maybe he doesn't actually mind, but his courtiers generally seem to mind quite a lot, judging by the amount of gossip that tends to leak out about her around this time.

The gossip will abate slightly when she breeds - then it's all 'Good on her', and 'Isn't it all marvellous?' because breeding is, of course, her chief purpose. That said, she mustn't have too many of them (three max) - Duchess of Cambridge be warned. (Four, in today's climate, would seem greedy.)

And then, unless royal bride looks absolutely perfect without a drop of weight on her mere seconds after giving birth to the longed-for heir, and she is prepared to appear to be deathly, mind-numblingly dull (a trick few can pull off, although the Duchess of Cambridge, who few recall is actually very highly educated, does it beautifully), the backlash begins.

The Duchess of Sussex, like Fergie and Diana before her, is now deep in backlash territory.

First there were the rumours of a fall-out with the Duchess of Cambridge. Unwise. The duchess is relentlessly perfect. Proving my earlier point about how clever she must be, really, since the Queen is the only other female royal who has ever managed to be quite so Teflon.

Then there was the $200,000 baby shower.

The awful expenditure of public money on Frogmore Cottage when they had a house already.

The Instagramming.

The celebrity entourage.

Suggestions of being overly demanding.

And now, she is guest editing Vogue.

The truth, of course, is that those who are criticising her are only jealous.

But this doesn't matter.

For royal brides in backlash territory, there are only really two options.

Be shameless - but risk widespread opprobrium.

Or quietly disappear.

Fergie, after learning many harsh lessons, has done the latter well.

No-one thinks of her now which bearing in mind the abuse she used to get, I imagine she is pretty relieved about.

But Meghan, like her late mother-in-law, does not seem the type to disappear.

She might have been caught off guard by the PR disaster of Frogmore Cottage, but she MUST have known that guest editing a vacuous fashion bible was to invite a landslide of criticism.

Yet, she has done it anyway.

Not only that, but she has picked out 'the 15 women I admire' to put on the front cover and hasn't bothered to include either her sister-in-law, or the Queen, and most of the women she has chosen for the cover of the British edition of Vogue aren't British either. (Brexiteers, eat your heart out.)

Either she is extraordinarily dense (which we already know she isn't), or, as seems more likely, she has simply decided to go marching down the shameless route to 'Stuff the Lot of You' wearing a 'Who Could Care Less?' hat and a pair of 'What are you going to do about it?' Manolo Blahniks.

Good on her! It makes everything so much more interesting, don't you think?

