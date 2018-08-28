Search

Advanced search

Opinion

Stuff Dry January and veganism - I’m ditching new year guilt this year

PUBLISHED: 17:59 08 January 2019

James says good for you if you've turned over a new leaf in 2019 - but you don't have to tell the whole world about it

James says good for you if you've turned over a new leaf in 2019 - but you don't have to tell the whole world about it

villagemoon

James Marston on why New Year’s Resolutions are largely a waste of time

Now it’s January I’ve suddenly got a lot on.

The luxury of sitting around eating chocolates and drinking unusual drinks that we drink at no other time of the year has all come to end.

The television adverts suggesting we spoil ourselves because its Christmas or we are worth it or we deserve it – all spurious reasons if you ask me – have disappeared. Families sitting round enjoying even slices of a perfectly bronzed turkey, with trimmings and smiling children and cheerful old men are a thing of the past, at least until next time.

The overindulgent and excessive festivities over we seem to have replaced it with something even more sinister – false guilt.

Suddenly we’ve decide to purge ourselves like some medieval ascetic with things like veganism because of the climate, the so-called and medically nonsensical “dry January”, and resolutions to go to the gym – how dull, in a false attempt to atone for our debauchery.

At the moment I’m trying to cut down on coffee, stop smoking (yet again), eat salads, eat less carbs, eat less meat, eat less cheese, tidy my utility room, plant a well-established garden, think about wildlife, go swimming, walk more, be kinder to people, stop swearing… I’m exhausted, and perversely giving up coffee is making me tired, and no cigarettes are making me cough.

Thankfully I haven’t quite yet jumped on the veganism bandwagon or the dry January fad – I don’t know about you but haven’t got time to feel guilty about meat and alcohol as well as everything else.

And I don’t really understand veganism – is it a fad, a diet or a philosophy or a political position or a melange of all those things? Dry January, I must admit, seems a bit daft to me, but then I don’t drink that much anyway.

I don’t like it much either when people make a virtue out of their lifestyles by telling anyone who might listen what they are doing for the environment, their bodies, their health, their children etc. It’s a way of making someone else feel guilty and the collective and individual guilt that seems to come along at this time of year does concern me.

Guilt creates a vicious circle which leads to self-punishment, feelings of inadequacy, negativity, anxiety, irritability, the list goes on. There are also physical symptoms like headaches, stomach aches, insomnia etc.

So instead of making up all these guilt-prone resolutions and following the fad crowds, I suggest some alternative ways to live in 2019.

Do stuff you’ve always wanted to do. Create a list of things you’d like to do in 2019. For example, last week I visited the Crown Jewels for the first time in years.

n Have a think – is there anything you could change gradually about yourself or your habits. Is there something about yourself that you could change but don’t?

n Write a list of things you’ve got to look forward to? There’s always something on the horizon that is positive.

n Try to spend more time with friends. Is there someone you haven’t connected with for a while? Make the effort.

n Express gratitude – be thankful. Whether it is half-empty or half-full, be pleased you have a glass at all.

n Remember that life is a journey – it’s not all good and it’s not all bad.

n Read more – we all ought to turn off the iPad and the television a little more often than we do. At least I think so.

n Send fewer emails – wouldn’t life be lovely without them?

In the meantime my mother tells me that unless I go to the gym I won’t be able to fit into any clothes – I had better make an effort, I suppose.

Most Read

Jamie’s Italian to become latest city restaurant to close

Jamie Oliver in his Italian restaurant in Norwich Royal Arcade back in its opening year (2012). Photo: Bill Smith

Former Norwich City coach dies in car crash ahead of sex abuse trial

Former Norwich City youth football coach Michael

Family run business to close its doors after 30 years

The Stock Shop in Downham Market is closing its doors for the last time. Photo: Google

WATCH: Water floods over sea walls at high tide as strong winds batter coastline

Flooding at Walcott, North Norfolk. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Police called after clothes rail falls on customers at Asda store

The Asda store in Great Yarmouth. Picture: James Bass

Most Read

Shock as Namco Funscape in Ipswich closes

Namco Funscape, formerly Solar Bowl, in Sproughton Road has closed Picture: GREGG BROWN

Woman dies after serious A14 crash at Copdock

A woman has died in hospital following a collision on the A14 at Copdock Picture: ANDREW PARTRIDGE

Two killed and one seriously injured in deadly night on Suffolk roads

#includeImage($article, 225)

Man dies after crash on Suffolk road

#includeImage($article, 225)

WATCH: Harbour master warns weather watchers to stay away

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

WATCH: Video shows dramatic depths of north Norfolk floods in Walcott

Harry Spencer's video captured the extent of the floods in Walcott. Photo: Harry Spencer

Builder left £20,000 bungalow project in mess - court told

John and Catherine Miller leaving Norwich Crown Court. John Miller is charged with fraudulent trading and money laundering which he denies, and Catherine Miller is charged with money laundering which she also denies. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Mystery remains over activity behind metal fence on empty land

Empty land of Napier Way, Dereham. Picture: DONNA-LOUISE BISHOP

Former Norwich City coach dies in car crash ahead of sex abuse trial

Former Norwich City youth football coach Michael

‘Norwich will soon be a ghost town’– locals react to news Jamie’s Italian will close

Jamie's Italian at the Royal Arcade which is closing. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists