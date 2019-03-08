Make your dad our doughnut burgers this Father's Day

This pork patty burger with bacon and onion relish is stuffed into a cinnamon and cayenne doughnut Picture: Charlotte Smith-Jarvis Archant

Sweet and savoury combine in perfect harmony in this next-level burger.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

When I'm designing dishes I look all around me. The food I've eaten in restaurants. Fare greedily gobbled up on holidays. Insta-crazes (more on Japanese soufflé pancakes another time) and the like. But this week I'm giving a shout out to two budding young chefs - Jack Mackay and Sam Jacques, catering students at Suffolk New College.

The duo took part in an invention test at the college this week as part of the East of England Co-op's Sourced Locally celebrations, and came up with a rather nifty pork burger, stuffed into a homemade doughnut with a bacon and onion relish. Not bad considering they'd been thrown together on the day due to their other partners having to drop out.

While the dough didn't have enough time to prove (they only had a couple of hours) and it needed more of the relish smeared over it, we were all pretty darn impressed by the ingenuity. So this is for them. Think a doughnut and burger combo is weird? Think again. Cooks have been pairing sweet and savoury combinations for generations. Raisins feature heavily in Sicilian cookery. There are the sweet coconut and tamarind chutneys of India. China's ubiquitous sweet and sour chicken. And, of course, that brunch classic of pancakes stacked with bacon and maple syrup.

My own version of their dish has been revved up a bit.

The sugar has hints of cinnamon and cayenne- the chilli heat opening up the tastebuds, inviting your mouth to water. The bacon relish is rich with butter (almost like potted bacon) and elevated with a touch of nutmeg. I've given it extra body with some sautéed mushrooms. And tomato has been oven-dried to stop the bun getting wet. On the side I've served Scarlett and Mustard's delicious smokey tomato salsa.

Best of all, every single thing on this plate has come from East Anglia (aside from the British butter and yeast) - all in the spirit of Sourced Locally. The milk is from Marybelle, the flour from Marriage's, the sausage patties and bacon from Taste of Suffolk, the eggs from Havensfield, the tomatoes and mushrooms are from the Sourced Locally range, and the salsa is too.

The bacon relish is pretty darn naughty but you'll have some left over and it makes a flipping gorgeous cheese on toast if you mix a little with some grated cheddar, spread it on bread and grill it!

Now, you can buy ready-made doughnuts, however I think crafting them yourself is all part of the fun. If you do buy ready-made, just sprinkle over a little cayenne to give them a boost.

A very yummy creation to maybe make for dad this Father's Day?

Doughnut burgers

(makes 4)

For the doughnuts:

250g strong white bread flour

25g caster sugar

20g soft butter

1 large egg

1 sachet dried yeast

1tsp Maldon salt, crumbled

75ml warm milk

You may also want to watch:

60ml water

80g caster sugar, 1tsp ground cinnamon and 1/4tsp ground cayenne for dusting

1lt oil for frying

1 Taste of Suffolk breakfast pack (or 8 rashers of back bacon and four sausage/pork burgers)

60g butter

Ground nutmeg

2 large onions, roughly chopped

100g chopped mushrooms

1 large tomato sliced into four pieces

Seasoning

Onion rings to serve

Method

I'd make the bacon puree first. You could make it a day or two ahead. Drizzle a little oil in a frying pan and saute the onions until golden and soft. Remove to a bowl. Now add the 60g butter and a splash of oil and the chopped onions. Fry gently until the onions are soft (it will take a while) then turn up the heat until they begin to caramelise. Chop four rashers of bacon from the breakfast pack and add to the pan until cooked through. It should be sticky and buttery. Pour into a glass blender and blitz to a chunky puree. Add a pinch of nutmeg and some ground black pepper and set aside or put in the fridge. It will need an hour out of the fridge before serving.

For the doughnuts put the flour, sugar, yeast and salt in a bowl. Make a well and pour in the butter, egg, milk and water. Mix to combine then turn onto a lightly floured surface and knead for 10 minutes until smooth. It will be pretty sticky to begin with but keep on kneading and try not to add too much flour. I use a plastic spatula to keep scraping it from the surface. Give it time and proper work and it will turn into a nice bouncy ball. Pop in a greased bowl, cover and place somewhere warm for an hour.

While that rests, pop the tomato pieces on a lined tray in the oven at 150c for an hour to dry out. Give them a sprinkle of salt and pepper.

Once the dough has rested, tip it onto a floured surface, knead again and cut into four even pieces. They should weigh about 100g each. Shape into rounds and pop on a lined tray. Cover again and place somewhere warm for another hour.

Now heat the oil in a small saucepan to 180C. I cook the doughnuts one by one this way as I hate having a big pan of oil on the cooker! Give each one five minutes either side. Mix the 80g of sugar, cinnamon and cayenne. Remove the cooked doughnuts to the sugar to coat.

Now pan-fry the sausage patties/burgers and four rashers of bacon.

To compose layer the patties with the bacon, the bacon relish and the tomatoes. If you like, finish with onion rings on top. Serve with tomato salsa and chips. You might want to stuff a bit of greenery inside them too.