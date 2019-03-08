Reader letter: It should be law that dogs are kept on leads at all times in public

One reader says dogs should be kept on a lead at all times in public places. Pictured is a dog on a lead the Blickling Hall estate, where dogs must be on leads. Picture: MARK BULLIMORE Archant Norfolk 2015

I think it is time it was made law that all dogs are kept on leads in public places.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

In the space of just two days our small dog (on a lead) was approached by three dogs, without leads.

Two were by the coast (with signs everywhere saying that dogs should be on a lead) and one was in our own village.

It may seem nice (to the owners) that they trust their dogs to run free but they don't consider the nervous dogs who also love their walks if left alone.

I have witnessed a dog run across a main road causing a driver to have to brake to avoid hitting the dog.

Does the dog owner not consider that he may be liable if an accident happened.

You may also want to watch:

The ironic thing is the owner wears the lead around his neck.

He also walks among school children, toddlers and parents with it barking (which could be scary for some).

At some holiday sights we have stayed at the rule is dogs are welcome as long as they are kept on leads. Again the rules are ignored constantly.

The other problem they create is fouling where children play and walk to school because the owners don't watch where they are fouling.

Dogs can be unpredictable and can suddenly run off (sadly some never to be seen again).

If people really love their dogs wouldn't it make more sense to keep them on a lead?

Sadly we have decided our dog is safer in our own back garden because there are too many very selfish dog owners out there.

-You can write to us at edpletters@archant.co.uk