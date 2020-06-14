Search

Advanced search

Enjoy Gardenning More

Do you care enough to be a carer?

PUBLISHED: 18:53 14 June 2020 | UPDATED: 18:53 14 June 2020

Do you have the time to be a carer?

Do you have the time to be a carer?

Archant

Pete Kelley asks if you have time to become a carer and make sure everyone has someone to turn to

This is Carers’ Week, and there’s never been a better time to give a thought to this hidden army of unpaid family members, friends and neighbours – many of whom are feeling the strain even more than the rest of us.

I’ve met a good few of them, over the last few years, on home visits for Age UK Norwich, stoically determined not to ‘make a fuss’ but dealing with the time demands, the huge emotional pressures of the role and the sheer complexity of getting the right advice.

Sound familiar?

Trust me, they are behind closed doors somewhere down your street.

In fact, a whole raft of up-to-date useful information has been placed on our national charity’s website for carers. Have a look at www.ageuk.org.uk/information-advice/coronavirus/coronavirus-guidance.

Or if you’re not online, just call 01603 496333. Our city-based advisors are still working, by phone, and want to help.

You may also want to watch:

Among other topics, I noticed the website looks at the problem of caring for someone from another household, which is obviously very relevant now. Are you allowed to?

The answer – as given on Friday night – is YES.

“If you provide care that requires you to go into someone’s home – perhaps you help them to get out of bed, move around their house, take their medication, or get dressed – then you can carry on doing this.

“But, if you do so, you must ensure you follow simple hygiene steps to protect the person you care for. These include washing your hands when you arrive and often during your visit, using soap and water for at least 20 seconds.”

If you help with a vulnerable person’s someone cleaning, the advice says, you can still do that, too – but maintaining social distancing as well as the hand-washing guidance above.

If you yourself are feeling unwell, and have symptoms of coronavirus, you should not visit, of course.

And if you’re very concerned about someone’s health or welfare, but don’t think it’s an emergency, you can call 111 for the NHS advice, 24 hours a day.

Nobody should have no-one to turn to. That’s been this charity’s motto for years, and I think we can all feel it resonates more and more, today, as we move into a ‘new normal’ in which millions of people are going to be in difficulties not of their own making.

Our carers are just part of a big picture of need - and of a new determination to pull together - which we’re seeing on every Zoom call and street corner, right now, and which I deeply hope will last.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Norwich City player tests positive for coronavirus ahead of Premier League restart

Norwich City have confirmed that an unnamed player has tested positive for coronavirus Picture: PA Wire

Land off country lane set for auction

Land off Bulls Green Road in Toft Monks, Beccles, is being marketed by Auction House East Anglia. It is due to be sold at an online auction on July 22. Pictures: Auction House East Anglia

Hunt continues after gang threw brick at man in racist attack

The racist attack took place at the alleyway adjacent to Amy Court, on Rotterdam Road, Lowestoft. Picture: Google Images

Wild ambition to turn East Anglia into one of the world’s greatest nature reserves

The WildEast project aims to inspire nature recovery across East Anglia - including the possibility of reintroducing species such as the lynx. Photograph: Erwin Van Maanen

WATCH: Footage shows strange flashing lights in the sky over Norwich

Lights thought to be SpaceX Starlink satellites were seen flashing in the sky over Norwich. Picture: James Gibson

Most Read

Couple move into £225,000 dream home - only to find nearly 200 snags

A couple who have just moved into a brand new house have found around 200 snags with it. Picture shows lifted flooring, which has been put down unevenly. Picture: AMY ANDERSON/BRITTANY WOODMAN

Dog walkers warned over fatal virus outbreak

Dog owners are being warned after an outbreak of Parvovirus in Norfolk. Credit: Nick Butcher

‘Why can’t they let my beautiful daughter rest in peace?’ - Caroline Flack’s mother’s anger at prosecutor

Norfolk TV presenter Caroline Flack, who died in February. Picture: PA Wire/PA Images/Ian West

See the secret bungalow tucked away in ‘millionaire’s row’ for sale for £280,000

The bungalow hidden away next to the Manor House in Bracondale. Pic: Sowerbys

Daughter jailed for stealing £80,000 from her elderly mum with dementia

Karen Wakeling. PIC: Norfolk Constabulary.

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Hunt continues after gang threw brick at man in racist attack

The racist attack took place at the alleyway adjacent to Amy Court, on Rotterdam Road, Lowestoft. Picture: Google Images

‘Parents are scrabbling for options’ - Concerns over lack of secondary school places in suburb

Martin Betts. Picture: Creative Sponge

WATCH: Footage shows strange flashing lights in the sky over Norwich

Lights thought to be SpaceX Starlink satellites were seen flashing in the sky over Norwich. Picture: James Gibson

David Freezer: Positive test at City proves restart is unlikely to be smooth sailing

Norwich City's players have trained at Carrow Road to prepare for matches behind closed doors Picture Norwich City FC

See inside £375,000 Tudor home for sale in famous movie location street

The beautiful home for sale in historic Elm Hill. Pic: Michael Palmer, Image Quest Photography
Drive 24