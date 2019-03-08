Search

Advanced search

Enjoy Gardenning More
Opinion

Do men still tie the knot when couples tie the knot?

PUBLISHED: 17:03 26 June 2019

David Clayton

Do men still have to wear a tie at a wedding? David Clayton is unsure

Do men still have to wear a tie at a wedding? David Clayton is unsure

Archant

David Clayton has something of a pedigree when it comes to fashion shows - but he's still not sure whether to wear a tie at a wedding

The recent news story of three grannies turning up at a wedding in identical dresses made me laugh, mostly with relief.

I'm recovering from a family wedding. It was a joyous affair, with a small register office gathering to do the legal deed, a slightly larger outside-in-a-picturesque-garden type blessing, then a full-on knees-up. So, in a way, three separate occasions over the week. I best not open a bottle of wine for a while having exceeded a quota or three. I blame it on the many enthusiastic toasts declared to the lovely bride and groom.

Anyway, it's all been special and if I'm honest I'm glad not to be dressing up for a bit because it's been a bit of a strain to get right, and it's been going on a good few months.

Mysterious parcels started arriving. I was often the signatory, so if nothing else I've become a little more adapt at scribbling my signature on a delivery man's screen with my forefinger. Has anyone mastered that properly? Its nigh on impossible. Parcels were returned before more arrived and the cycle continued for weeks. I was shown things hanging limply on hangers (very hard to assess) and a few were tried on (a little easier).

You may also want to watch:

While I do my very best to be a supportive husband, I'm not too good at critiquing outfits. I tread that narrow line between trying to work out what the right thing is to say and putting my foot firmly in it. I was doing OK with one of the dresses. I thought It looked very elegant and said so enthusiastically, then felt genuinely helpless when asked, "Is it alright with this bag?"

I've got a bit of "previous" when it comes to haute couture. I can talk the talk because I've compered the odd fashion show over the years, so I've acquired a working knowledge of terms. OK, everything was written down for me to read out, but I've described "ruched bodices," a "bateau neckline" and "tulle skirts." I was coached on the pronunciation of the latter. I think I got away with it.

My only real fashion shortcoming was with a young lady who, fortunately, I knew well. She entered a room in a long black dress ready for a glamorous evening, which I was also attending, and given no one sensible was available to her there and then, asked me if I could see her 'VPL'. She pointed at the region below her waist as I frantically tried to match the initials with something I knew to be in that area. Without wishing to show my ignorance, I did the best I could in the circumstances. Not coming up with any conclusive answer to her questioning, she said, with some exasperation, "My visible panty line!" Of course, I hadn't noticed it, but now I knew what it was and more to the point where it was, I couldn't un-see it, so I called it and presumably saved a major fashion faux pas.

It was said a good few times during the wedding build-up that we chaps have it easy when it comes to fashion. "I'll wear my suit," was my regular response to discussions about what to wear when, and I did, but it opened up a whole new male dress dilemma - the tie.

Given it was my son's  wedding and informality was the order of the day, I could at least ask, "Shall I wear a tie?" Unhelpfully he replied, "It's up to you." I'm nervous when things are just "up to me." In the end I went for a splash of uplifting colour and donned a patterned pink tie. "You're  not wearing pink, surely?" said my wife.

I changed to a more sober red and found myself in the minority, wearing a tie.

Most Read

Construction firm collapses leaving 48 jobless and Norfolk suppliers unpaid

Gill Building had nearly 50 staff. Picture: Gill Building

‘Remorseful’ puppy farmer makes boastful Facebook post hours after being spared jail

Zoe Rushmer posted this selfie to Facebook hours after avoiding jail for her role in the puppy farm in Thurlton, south Norfolk. Photo: Zoe Rushmer/Facebook/RSPCA

Council could force church to tear down new £920,000 hall funded by congregation

Pastor Edmond Tsui outside the Bowthorpe Road Methodist Church. Photo: Luke Powell

Norfolk restaurant launches Slimming World-friendly takeaway service

Jules and daughter Chelsea Crook with Slimming World-friendly pulled beef. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

Headline act cancels Latitude performance

Music fans enjoying Latitude 2018. Picture: Nick Butcher

Most Read

Norfolk restaurant launches Slimming World-friendly takeaway service

Jules and daughter Chelsea Crook with Slimming World-friendly pulled beef. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

Headline act cancels Latitude performance

Music fans enjoying Latitude 2018. Picture: Nick Butcher

Dozens of Norfolk roads set to close as major cycling event arrives

The Great British Cycling Festival includes plenty of events for all to join Photo submitted

Schoolgirl who was abducted while on holiday at Center Parcs was sexually assaulted by man, 25

Grant McShane who has been jailed for six years after abducting a schoolgirl at the gates of Center Parcs

Construction firm collapses leaving 48 jobless and Norfolk suppliers unpaid

Gill Building had nearly 50 staff. Picture: Gill Building

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

‘Remorseful’ puppy farmer makes boastful Facebook post hours after being spared jail

Zoe Rushmer posted this selfie to Facebook hours after avoiding jail for her role in the puppy farm in Thurlton, south Norfolk. Photo: Zoe Rushmer/Facebook/RSPCA

Construction firm collapses leaving 48 jobless and Norfolk suppliers unpaid

Gill Building had nearly 50 staff. Picture: Gill Building

New deal for City defender amid reported interest from Liverpool, Spurs and Manchester United

Ben Godfrey played a key part in Norwich City's title success last season Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Road closed after crash between motorcycle and van

Emergency services were called to a crash at Felthorpe, at the Reepham Road/Fir Covert Road junction. Pic: Google Street View.

The Orb review: elements of the track flowed in and out of a recognisable but inventive remix of the ambient classic

The Orb at Epic Studios. Picture: Patrick Widdess
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists