Search

Advanced search

Enjoy Gardenning More

Does anyone really believe rugby star Israel Folau that ‘hell awaits’ gay people?

PUBLISHED: 16:37 12 April 2019 | UPDATED: 16:37 12 April 2019

Australian rugby player Israel Folau wouldn't like Norwich Pride. He's a fool, says Steven Downes Picture: Nick Butcher

Australian rugby player Israel Folau wouldn't like Norwich Pride. He's a fool, says Steven Downes Picture: Nick Butcher

Archant © 2018

Should we take Bible verses literally? Steven Downes says we need to wise up, get real and realise that some of its messages are outdated nonsense

Rugby Australia is to terminate Israel Folaus contract over discriminatory social media posts Photo: Adam Davy/PA Wire.Rugby Australia is to terminate Israel Folaus contract over discriminatory social media posts Photo: Adam Davy/PA Wire.

When the Australian rugby union winger Israel Folau said “hell awaits” gay people, you’d be surprised how many people were secretly nodding in agreement.

By now he has probably been sacked by his club, which won’t stop him being lauded by some for his “bravery” and made into a modern martyr for the misguided.

It goes to show that sporting talent and a working brain are no guarantee against sheep-like stupidity.

What qualifies me to opine, you may ask? Well, having had the wool pulled over my own eyes for a few years, I’m something of an expert.

I counted myself a Christian for much of my adult life, and for a while I went along with the sort of nonsense spoken by Folau.

Despite having A-levels, eyes, ears and intelligent parents, I took Bible verses literally and viewed the world as made up of sinners and the saved.

However it was sugar-coated by happy faces, charitable giving and cake sales, without Jesus you were going to hell. The silk glove always contained an iron fist.

To my shame, I was more interested in hauling a soul across the line to salvation than taking an interest in the real person. It was for the glory of God, though, wasn’t it? No, it was for the glory of Steven Downes.

While there are countless quiet Christians with an unassuming faith, I can assure you that there are still people active in Christian churches who will stand in a pulpit and rail against homosexuality as a “perversion of God’s creation”.

Plenty of others believe that gay people can be cured by a miracle through fervent prayer. The same people believe in the possession of “sinners” by demons - and would vouch for the power of a good exorcism.

Just try to imagine people gathered around a man, laying their hands on him and telling the “demon of homosexuality” to leave him.

Too far fetched? No, it happens, and it is happening in England even today.

If it weren’t so psychologically and emotionally damaging it would be funny.

The funny thing is how off-piste this behaviour is, even though the participants would count themselves as adhering to the fundamentals (yes, I’m using that word deliberately) of the faith.

Jesus spent so much time talking about social justice and the poor, but that’s rather too challenging for some.

So, instead of responding to needs, it’s easier to seethe about what people get up to in their beds - or elsewhere, if you dare imagine such risque behaviour.

It’ll be interesting to see what happens on Saturday July 27, when the fervent prayers and hellfire prophecies meet the “sinful” multitudes of Norwich Pride.

Will thousands repent before they are swept into the fire to be eternally tormented in agony?

After all, some Christians genuinely believe that the Pride participants - including their smiles, laughter, music, freedom and exhilarating colour - should be hounded into hell for their sexuality.

If that’s you, for the sake of your God/god, grow up. All that you are is an echo of medieval narrow-mindedness.

If you’re stupid enough to believe that gay people will face the fiery pit of sulphur, you’d probably have agreed with burning heretics in the 16th century - and marching to Jerusalem in the Middle Ages to slaughter Muslims.

Maybe you’d throw in a bit of stoning of blasphemers and isolating women during their period? Alternatively, it could even be time to boycott shops with clothes woven in two different materials (Leviticus 19:19).

It took me too many years to realise that I was a misguided fool. Now, I know these two things:

1 If salvation comes with a frown and self-righteous judgment, you can keep it.

2 If sin is accompanied by smiles, laughter, freedom and a riot of colour, I’m in.

I’ll gamble that the hellfire bit is just a bit of creative writing.

Most Read

Three places in Norfolk named among best to live in UK

Blakeney has been named one of the best places to live in the UK by The Sunday Times. Photo: Christopher Keeley

Norwich woman splits with stranger she married on TV after three months

Verity and Jack on Married At First Sight Picture Channel 4 Indigo Wild Studio

Take a first look inside Norwich’s first zero-waste shop and cafe

Family and friends have been helping to get Re-Source ready for opening. Phaedra Parrish (left) and Ishtar Parrish (right) with their mother Cata (centre), at the new zero waste general store and cafe on Timberhill in Norwich. Picture: Neil Didsbury

Man taken to hospital after crash on rural road

The crossroads junction of Mile Road and Hall Road near Bunwell where a crash occured between two cars. Picture: Adrian Cable

Heavy drinking, fights and white powder - What police saw at city club facing licence review

Owner, Mo Ali, standing outside Bollywood nightclub Karishma. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

Most Read

Trash Girl spends the day at the EDP and Evening News to share her eco tips

ECO Hero Nadia Sparkes at Archant Photo: Brittany Creasey

Woman dies after crash involving four cars

The A148 at Sculthorpe and the junction with the B1355, near where the crash happened. Picture: Archant

Nurse asked patient out on date to McDonald’s in ‘sexually motivated’ actions which got him sacked

James Paget Hospital in Gorleston. Picture: Nick Butcher

Travellers move onto park and ride site

Several caravans and vehicles could be seen at Costessey park and ride on Monday morning (April 8). Photo: Archant

How Norfolk couple tamed the house from hell

Tackling a property nightmare: Olly Savage and Katrina Crossley, from Norwich. Pic: Katrina Crossley.

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Three places in Norfolk named among best to live in UK

Blakeney has been named one of the best places to live in the UK by The Sunday Times. Photo: Christopher Keeley

How crack and heroin flooded the streets of Great Yarmouth

William Donkoh was jailed for 12 years. Picture: Norfolk Police

CCTV released after anti-skimming devices removed from cash machines in Norwich

Police have now released a CCTV image of the two men they would like to speak with following the incidents. Photo: Police

Shoppers have nothing to worry about after netting is put up at Tesco store

Pest controllers installing netting at Tesco in Diss. Picture: Simon Parkin

Man assaulted by teenagers in city

Police were called to Cattle Market Street at 11:25am to reports of a man being assaulted. Picture: Abigail Nicholson
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists