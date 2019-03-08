Opinion

Reader letter: Solve dog mess problem with DNA tests

Dog poo at Aylsham park. Pictures: Amy louise Archant

Concerning the report about dog fouling, “thousands of reports, only 22 prosecutions”, when are the councils going to get into the 21st century?

The DNA testing of dog poo to match our lovable pooches, has been available for many years and operated by private companies that has reduced offences, to almost zero in some parts of the country.

Dog fouling is a reportable offence and warning letters could be given before prosecution if modern policing methods are used. The need for on-the-spot, fixed penalty notices is not always necessary. The training of environmental rangers to take samples to go for analysis removes the need for eyewitness accounts.

Enforcement is a difficult job and the tools must be given in the form of forensic kits, to officers, which is quite normal in policing.

Or is it just the case that our councils are Luddites, and that is the problem?