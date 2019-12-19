50 'secret' dishes you can eat in Norfolk in 2020

Soul Cafe has a special offer for the secret menu Picture: Secret Menu Norfolk Archant

More than 100 restaurants, cafes, bars and pubs have signed up for Secret Menu Norfolk.

The off-menu items at Jorges Picture: Jorges The off-menu items at Jorges Picture: Jorges

"I'm so excited," says Love Norwich Food blogger, chef and cookery teacher Zena Leech-Calton, who can now be revealed as the organiser of Secret Menu Norfolk.

Over 100 restaurants, cafes, pubs, market stalls and more have signed up for free to the initiative, where they'll offer an off-menu dish, snack or drinks to 'those in the know' between January and March 2020.

"We'll have is dozens of items available all over the county and so many places are taking part, from Erpingham house to Cuppy Hut, The Last Wine Bar and Eric's Fish and Chips. The idea is after the launch people will go to our website, find a place that's taking part, and see what their secret menu item is, including its price. Some dishes will have to be pre-ordered, but for others you just turn up, ask for the 'secret menu' item and wait to be served!"

The project from the keen foodie, who loves everything about Norfolk produce and eateries, was started as a way to bring customers into establishments at what is traditionally the quietest time of the year.

The secret menu dish from Bun Box Picture: Secret Menu Norfolk The secret menu dish from Bun Box Picture: Secret Menu Norfolk

Go to http://www.lovenorwichfood.co.uk/secret-menu/ or follow Secret Menu Norfolk on social media to keep up to date with offers.

For now, Zena has exclusively shared with us 50 of the tastiest deals so far.

On Norwich Market/Norwich Street food

The Mermaid's Slipper is doing an offer on roasts as part of Secret Menu Norfolk Picture: Secret Menu Norfolk The Mermaid's Slipper is doing an offer on roasts as part of Secret Menu Norfolk Picture: Secret Menu Norfolk

1. And Eat It - Lotus Freak Shake for £3.95.

2. Bun Box - Sweet Potato Korokke Don - sticky rice, sweet potato croquette, spring onion, radish, cabbage, teriyaki sauce and Japanese mayo, for £6.

3. Christopher Crepes - The AppleBomb - a crepe with Granny Smith apple and Demerara sugar, cinnamon, homemade toffee sauce and crumbled Lotus biscuit.

4. Coral Bay - Jamaican-style fried chicken meals for £5.

Queen Waffle is offering a sweet feast as part of Secret Menu Norfolk Picture: Secret Menu Norfolk Queen Waffle is offering a sweet feast as part of Secret Menu Norfolk Picture: Secret Menu Norfolk

5. Cuppie Hut - Warm brownie, chocolate sauce, honeycomb ice cream, salted caramel sauce, cream and honeycomb for £5.

6. Matty C - The Pulled Porker- a jumbo hotdog with barbecue pulled pork for £4.50.

7. Sicily Market- The UFO - a double dough monster pizza with tomato sauce, mozzarella, spinach, ham and cheese for £16.

Shiki's secret dish Picture: Secret Menu Norfolk Shiki's secret dish Picture: Secret Menu Norfolk

Within walking distance of Norwich city centre

8. Blue Joanna- Vegetable gyoza with hoisin, lime and chilli dip for £4.

9. Brasov - The Snow White Pananasi - a limited edition huge Romanian doughnut coated in white chocolate, strawberry sauce and freeze-dried berries for £6.45.

10. Crusty Corner - Buy any salad box with a choice of 20 toppings and add a cookie or crisps a bottle of water for free.

Moya Bubble Tea's special for Secret Menu Picture: Secret Menu Norfolk Moya Bubble Tea's special for Secret Menu Picture: Secret Menu Norfolk

11. Sweet Tree Patisserie - Get an all day breakfast bubble waffle for £5.95.

12. The Rose Inn - Get a korma, bhuna, rogan or madras dish for two with naan bread or rice and a drink up to £4.25 in value for £25.

13. Warwick Street Social - Try their Bramble cocktail of hibiscus and raspberry in-house infused gin, Wild Norfolk jam, gomme, Chambord, lemon and fresh blackberry for £8.50.

14. Queen Waffle - A massive platter of chocolate waffles, plain waffles, waffles on a stick, fresh berries, three sauces, cream, sprinkles, chocolate and two scoops of ice cream for £15.

Norwich City Centre

15. Al Dente - Try the Girasoli Burrata e Pesto - fresh homemade pasta filled with burrata with pesto, yellow tomato sauce, confit tomatoes and crushed almonds for £13.95.

16. Arboretum - Get a bespoke cocktail for £8 to £10 when quoting Secret Menu Norfolk.

17. Artel - An Irish coffee with whipped cream and caramel syrup for £5, or a banana and chocolate waffle sandwich at £6.50.

18. The Bucket List at Chambers - Try the Franks & Beans - deep fried corn dogs with barbecue beans, smoked bacon and cheese fondue over fries for £7.

19. Ciscoes - An amazing freestyle platter to share for £50.

20. Delightful Desserts - Try the Mint Aero Cookie Dough or the Oreo Cookie Dough for £6.50.

21. Flaming Galah - A family-sized spicy Thai beef Penang pie with mash peas and gravy for £20 - pre-order only.

22. Golden Star, Colgate - The Camemburger in a brioche bun, served with house cut chips and red onion marmalade for £9.95.

23. Jorges - Carne de Porco Alentejana as a sharing tapas or starter for £12, featuring marinated pork sautéed with pickled, peppers and clams. Also a creamy Portuguese rice pudding for £6.

24. Moya Bubble Tea - Try the Bubble Bubble Gum - of butterfly pea tea with bubble gum flavour, milk and any bubbles or rainbow jelly for £4.

25. Mustards Coffee Shop - Cream tea for £4.50.

26. Shiki's - Norfolk Miso Soup of local seafood, tomato, saffron and wine with miso and konbu - £13 to £15 depending on seafood available. Order from January 22.

27. Tatlers - Pan fried halibut and oyster in prosecco with seasonal vegetables for £16.

28. The Wallow - Baked feta, honey and black sesame seeds with toasted pitta for £8 to share.

Wider Norfolk and beyond

29. Daddy Donuts, Stalham - A meal deal with burger, fries, doughnut and a drink for £10.

30. Eric's Fish and Chips, Holt- Get a supersized meal of large cod, squid, prawns and chips with tartare sauce and homemade lemonade for £15. Eat in only.

31. Glen Lodge - Southern fried chicken burger with onion rings and a basket of fries for £10.75.

32. Heydon Tea Rooms - Cream tea reduced to £5 per person.

33. Marleys café, South Wootton - A sharing savoury and sweet American pancake stack for £14.99 including 12 homemade pancakes, crispy bacon, scrambled eggs, blueberries, raspberries, clotted cream and maple syrup.

34. Mermaid's Slipper, Stalham - Get a two course Sunday lunch for only £20.

35. Nash Falafel Bar, Cromer - One free extra falafel ball plus a secret sauce.

36. No Twenty9 Bar and Restaurant, Burnham market - Only the chef knows the dish so it's a real secret!

37. Poppylands, Horsey - The Army and Navy Burger - a steak patty topped with breaded scampi with chunky chips, onion rings, homemade slaw and salad. Priced at £11.95.

38. Rocky Bottoms, East Runton- Posh fish and chips - beer battered sea bass with homemade chips.

39. Sathudee Thai, Wymondham - Fresh salmon in curry paste with fragrant jasmine rice for £12.95.

40. Sands Restaurant, Wells - Magla Cod. Two massive battered cod with hand cut chips, skinny fries, garden peas, a gherkin and homemade tartare sauce for £19.99.

41. Shoulder of Mutton, Strumpshaw - Free selected desert with every main course special over £12.

42. Soul Café and Restaurant, King's Lynn - The Caribbean Mixed Grill of jerk chicken, sticky pork ribs, chargrilled lamb chops, plantain, homemade slaw, Creole sauce, pineapple salsa and barbecue jerk sauce for just £13.

43. Tall Orders, Dereham - Try a white chocolate mocha latte for £2.90, and gingerbread French toast topped with cinnamon honey and whipped cream for £4.95.

44. Teles Patisserie, Surlingham - A goody bag with every pre-ordered £25pp afternoon tea. Choose from a £10 cream tea or take away pastries.

45. The Honingham Buck - Thai chicken burger with Thai sauce, chilli mayo, hand cut chips and salad for £12.95.

46. The Jolly Brewers, Shouldham Thorpe - Try the Gammon Stack - a tower of cheesy garlic mash, gammon steak, pineapple, fried egg, honey and mustard dressing, for £14.

47. The Plough Inn, Marsham - Get The Italian Job burger, made up of a 4oz steak burger, Norfolk Dapple, Italian sausage, and a breaded lasagne wedge, served in a brioche bun with skinny tiger fries, Norfolk beer battered onion rings and purple slaw.

48. Titchwell Manor- Black truffle and Parmesan fries for £5.

49. Wellington Pub and Smokehouse, Cromer - Black eye bean stew with smoked chicken leg, stuffed breast, corn and rouille for £15.

50. Old Hall Farm, Woodton - Their own gammon steak with trimmings and wholegrain mustard sauce. Available mid-week only.