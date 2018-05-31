Search

Advanced search

Enjoy Gardenning More
Opinion

Reader letter: Diesel fumes are a serious health hazard, First Bus should go electric

PUBLISHED: 10:28 19 January 2020 | UPDATED: 10:36 19 January 2020

A reader thinks First Bus should think about ditching diesal buses and go electric. PHOTO: ANTONY KELLY

A reader thinks First Bus should think about ditching diesal buses and go electric. PHOTO: ANTONY KELLY

© ARCHANT NORFOLK 2011

A reader has written in to say they think electric buses are the way to go.

It's good for First buses to buy new buses if they get money from the government ("First pledges 18 million for new buses if city's bid for government transport cash is successful", January 15).

The old buses in Castle Meadow spewing toxic diesel fumes are a serious health hazard.

And we will need many more buses to combat climate change.

You may also want to watch:

Carbon dioxide emissions from transport are still rising because car ownership is increasing, even though emissions are falling in other areas such as energy generation.

With only a decade left to take action to prevent runaway climate change, we need to replace as many cars as possible with buses, emulating progressive cities like Zurich and Copenhagen, where most people don't bother to use cars as public transport is so good.

But we need all new buses to have zero carbon emissions, therefore they need to be electric, so it is a shame that First buses in Norwich intends to buy diesel buses instead.

Although electric buses are more expensive to buy, they cost less to run so costs are equal over the total life-span of the bus.

Let us hope that First can be persuaded to be more environmentally conscious and change its policy.

Most Read

Iceland store closes after 30 years of trading

Iceland has closed its King's Lynn store. Photo: Mark Trudgian/Google

Ofsted slams primary school as inadequate

Garboldisham Church Primary School has been judged to be inadequate following an inspection by Ofsted. Picture: Keith Evans

Norfolk pub launches giant fry-up boxes to takeaway

A Norfolk pub has launched takeaway breakfast boxes which come with a single, double or triple option Credit: The White Hart Swaffham

‘Come and support us’ plea as pub gets top new chef

Norfolk Chef, Charlie Hodson, with the owners of The Crown Inn, in Northwold, David and Janice Walton. Photo: Emily Thomson

Drink-driver caught behind the wheel with children in car

A driver was caught over the legal alcohol limit with two young children in the car. Picture: Archant.

Most Read

Pub closed for nine years to reopen after £1m revamp

Ivor Braka bought the former Suffield Arms pub in 2016. It's due to reopen later this year. Picture: MARK BULLIMORE

Body of man found in overturned car off A47

A body believed to be that of a missing man has been discovered inside an overturned car near the A47 at the B1108 Colney junction . Picture Google.

First stranded killer whale in 20 years found off Norfolk coast

A juvenile male killer whale that was stranded in The Wash, East Anglia. Experts are investigating the first confirmed stranding of an orca in England and Wales for almost 20 years. Photo: ZSL/PA Wire

Man in 20s killed in crash

Police close the A10 after a serious accident at South Runcton. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

‘I’ve been to better greasy spoons’: Customers’ fury at service of luxury hotel

Lenwade House Hotel has been hit with complaints from customers demanding a refund following news of its closure. Picture: Denise Bradley/Jessika Roberts/Anna Jolly

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

‘Come and support us’ plea as pub gets top new chef

Norfolk Chef, Charlie Hodson, with the owners of The Crown Inn, in Northwold, David and Janice Walton. Photo: Emily Thomson

Norfolk pub launches giant fry-up boxes to takeaway

A Norfolk pub has launched takeaway breakfast boxes which come with a single, double or triple option Credit: The White Hart Swaffham

Norwich City transfer rumours: Rayo wide player ‘interests’ Canaries

Norwich City have reportedly been tracking Rayo Vallecano's Adrián Embarba

Reader letter: Diesel fumes are a serious health hazard, First Bus should go electric

A reader thinks First Bus should think about ditching diesal buses and go electric. PHOTO: ANTONY KELLY

Cameras allowed back into courts century after Dr Crippen and his Norfolk mistress

Pictures of Dr Hawley Crippen with Ethel Le Neve, his alleged accomplicce, during their trial for murder pave the way for a ban on courtroom cameras. Picture: PA
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists