Search

Advanced search

Enjoy Gardenning More

Reader Letter: Could this be a solution to Dereham’s bus problems?

PUBLISHED: 10:29 15 July 2020 | UPDATED: 10:29 15 July 2020

Quiet streets during the Coronavirus lockdown in Dereham. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Quiet streets during the Coronavirus lockdown in Dereham. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Archant

This reader from Beetley thinks Dereham Market Place’s congestion could be fixed if a car park was turned into a bus station.

It has become blatantly obvious that the Market Place in Dereham is far too small to cater for the arrival and departure of buses, market stalls and the through traffic.

A sensible solution to this problem would be to have a bus station located on the Cowper Road car park.

There is room for several “docks” for the buses to park in, it would not cost too much to erect shelters at each of these “docks” and there are toilets which if not in use, can be brought back online.

You may also want to watch:

The town centre is but a few minutes walk away, a crew room for the bus drivers could be erected on site and access for the buses into Cowper Road car park would be easy to plan.

Yes, we would lose some car parking, but if the powers that be are serious about getting us onto public transport, here is an opportunity to expedite this goal.

Dereham would benefit from a really top class public transport facility. What is there not to like?

Please can we have a bit of “can do” spirit from the planners and local authority?

Geoffrey Hudswell, Wood Drive, Beetley.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Brave dad uses baseball bat to fight off raiders armed with machetes, court hears

Manny Smith.PIC: Norfolk Constabulary

New bus company to take over long-running city centre service

One of the First Eastern Counties' Pink Line buses in action in Norwich. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Family man gives up IT career to focus on selling home-made hot sauces

Graham Heard with his hot sauce Rocketship, made at Aylsham Town Hall Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

‘People will suffer terribly’ – Thursford’s cancellation to hit tourism sector hard

A 'hoedown barn' number will be part of the Thursford Christmas Spectacular 2019. Picture: THURSFORD

Seven places you can buy locally made face masks

Masks made by Norfolk-based Spaceships and Rainbows. Inset: Laura Hanks' son Daniel wearing his mask. Pictures: Spaceships and Rainbows/LocoLous

Most Read

Norwich pub targeted by ‘malicious social media attack’ after rodent spotted inside

The Copper Beech pub near Longwater in Norwich. Picture; Google Maps

Which restaurants have confirmed they will be doing cut price meals?

Wagamama will be doing half-priced meals. Photo: Archant

Face coverings mandatory in shops: what you need to know

People will have to wear coverings in shops when it becomes compulsory from July 24. Picture: Andrew Milligan/PA Images

Three attacked by mob in park

North Wootton Park, on the outskirts of King's Lynn, where the attack took place Picture: Google

Doctor struck off after ‘sexually motivated’ misconduct

A Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital doctor has been struck off for misconduct. Picture: Getty Images

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Developers make fresh bid to build new flats at former eyesore pub site

A 3D visualisation of how the extended scheme at Shoemakers Court could look. Pic: Studio 35

New bus company to take over long-running city centre service

One of the First Eastern Counties' Pink Line buses in action in Norwich. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Brave dad uses baseball bat to fight off raiders armed with machetes, court hears

Manny Smith.PIC: Norfolk Constabulary

‘It’s much harder to get away’: How domestic abuse reports rose 300pc in lockdown

There is a fear that domestic and sexual abuse victims have been under-reporting abuse during lockdown. Picture: Getty Images

‘It’s become a free-for-all for attacking officers’ - Backing for tougher sentences for assaults on police

Andy Symonds, chair of the Norfolk Police Federation. PIC: Supplied by Andy Symonds.