Reader Letter: Could this be a solution to Dereham’s bus problems?

This reader from Beetley thinks Dereham Market Place's congestion could be fixed if a car park was turned into a bus station.

It has become blatantly obvious that the Market Place in Dereham is far too small to cater for the arrival and departure of buses, market stalls and the through traffic.

A sensible solution to this problem would be to have a bus station located on the Cowper Road car park.

There is room for several “docks” for the buses to park in, it would not cost too much to erect shelters at each of these “docks” and there are toilets which if not in use, can be brought back online.

The town centre is but a few minutes walk away, a crew room for the bus drivers could be erected on site and access for the buses into Cowper Road car park would be easy to plan.

Yes, we would lose some car parking, but if the powers that be are serious about getting us onto public transport, here is an opportunity to expedite this goal.

Dereham would benefit from a really top class public transport facility. What is there not to like?

Please can we have a bit of “can do” spirit from the planners and local authority?

Geoffrey Hudswell, Wood Drive, Beetley.