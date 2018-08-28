Foodie trail around Norwich Market announced as part of Proudly Norfolk Food and Drink Festival

Nick Brewer at the Spanish Churros & Chorizo stall, one of the many different nations food stalls at Norwich Market. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Archant

Free event is geared up for families and food lovers this summer.

The organisers of one of Norwich’s major foodie events say this year family is firmly at the heart of their agenda.

Taking place from 10am to 4pm on Father’s Day (June 16), The Proudly Norfolk Food and Drink Festival has just been announced, sprawling in the space around and inside The Forum, and spreading to the neighbouring road.

Mary Wright, who co-ordinates the festival, said: “I’m very much trying to make it a fun, family-friendly, educational and motivational day, showing where our great food originates from. It’s about putting people in touch with producers and making sure they support our farmers and industry.”

Brand new for 2019 is a food trail, winding its way around Norwich’s award-winning market, with stops at some of the many producers hidden in the maze of traders, ending up at the Adnams store at Westlegate.

“We’re trying to promote these people because the market has done so well,” adds Mary. “A lot of the food producers on the market might be making exotic recipes but they’re using Norfolk food, which is fantastic!”

In addition to the food trail, families can watch the hilarious Sheep Show (it’s not often you’ll see live sheep in Norwich city centre), check out a large tractor in an area supporting charity Nelson’s Journey, learn more about the importance of bees, and get made up as their favourite characters with face painting in The Forum, where there should also be craft stalls.

What about the food?

“I’m hoping to have over 50 traders this year,” Mary added. “New this year are Norton Dairy selling cheese and yoghurts, Poppy Seed Baking, Blackbird Cottage Foods, and Katherine’s Kitchen. She makes the most wonderful handcrafted cakes, biscuits, cheese straws and sausage rolls. Of course we have lots of regulars returning too like Candi’s Chutney.”

A cookery theatre and street food sellers will further whet the appetites of visitors, while a range of entertainment, from music to dancing is being lined up.

Save the date.