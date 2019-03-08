Search

Advanced search

Enjoy Gardenning More

Men - are you looking after your health yet?

PUBLISHED: 12:55 19 June 2019 | UPDATED: 12:55 19 June 2019

The first time you open up about your health is the hardest, but it gets easier, says Darren Eadie Picture Richard Kelly

The first time you open up about your health is the hardest, but it gets easier, says Darren Eadie Picture Richard Kelly

Archant

With Norfolk's Menkind campaign drawing to a close ex-Norwich City footballer Darren Eadie looks over the last year and highlights three key areas

We may look healthy on the outside, but make the most of free health checks, says ex Norwich City footballer Darren Eadie Picture Richard KellyWe may look healthy on the outside, but make the most of free health checks, says ex Norwich City footballer Darren Eadie Picture Richard Kelly

BLOOD PRESSURE

One in four men in Norfolk don't know they've got high blood pressure - Darren explained in the first of his Menkind blogs back in September

"Cardiovascular disease is the most common cause of early death in men. Yet there are lots of things we can do to help reduce our risk such as losing weight, giving up smoking or reducing cholesterol. Getting your blood pressure checked is the first step to avoiding something serious later in life. High blood pressure is treatable, but left undiagnosed can cause all sorts of nasties such as heart attack or stroke."

Menkind is the campaign from Norfolk County Council encouraging us to look after ourselvesMenkind is the campaign from Norfolk County Council encouraging us to look after ourselves

www.norfolk.gov.uk/getchecked

www.smokefreenorfolk.nhs.uk

Darren Eadie has been talking candidly throughout the Menkind campaign about his own physical and mental health issues Picture Richard KellyDarren Eadie has been talking candidly throughout the Menkind campaign about his own physical and mental health issues Picture Richard Kelly

One in eight men have experienced a common mental health problem in the last week

DARREN ON MENTAL HEALTH...

Norfolk County Council initiated the Menkind campaignNorfolk County Council initiated the Menkind campaign

"If there's one thing I've learnt it's that things do improve. At the time you think there's no way out but give it time, things do change, you will get better. You learn over time with different help how to deal with different situations and you manage it.

You might be fooled in thinking my go to cure all is to keep active but actually for me it's all about connecting with those around me. It's crucial just to talk. Have that first conversation about how you're feeling, and you'll find it gets easier after that."

FIVE WAYS TO WELLBEINGConnect

Be active

Take notice

Keep learning

Give

www.wellbeingnands.co.uk/norfolk/self-help/five-ways-to-wellbeing

FITNESS AND DIET

You may also want to watch:

150 minutes - the amount of moderate intensity exercise we should be doing each week

37" waist measurement - anything over that puts you at increased of heart disease, diabetes and cancer

"As a nation we're currently 20% less active than we were back in the 1960s and, in fact, physical inactivity is responsible for one in six deaths in the UK. Not only that but 74,000 males in Norfolk are obese, many of these being aged 55-64. With only one in four men getting their five a day it looks like as a nation we've got some changes to make.

Fitness isn't just about going out and running a marathon. If you want to do that then that's fantastic but it's about simply moving more, making small changes to get you on the road to being more active.

Adults should aim for at least 150 minutes of moderate intensity activity every week. Even a ten minute brisk walk can count towards that - just enough to raise your heart rate and get you breathing a little harder. That doesn't sound too hard really.

You just need to take that initial step in getting started, whether it's walking your dog at a faster pace or swapping the lift for the stairs."

USEFUL LINKS

www.activenorfolk.org

www.nhs.uk/live-well/exercise/couch-to-5k-week-by-week

TOP THREE PIECES OF ADVICE FROM DARREN EADIE- Don't put off going to your GP if you're worried about your health. Delaying now could make things much more difficult treat later on.

- Talking to friends and family about how you're feeling. It will really help your mental health

- Take up an NHS health check "MOT" when you're offered it. They're free after all!

Most Read

‘It’s such a shame’ - thatched cottage seen sinking on Norfolk broads

A beautiful thatched cottage has become a tourist attraction for the wrong reasons after it began to sink on one side. Picture: Emma Gampell

Mum hits out at Norfolk attraction’s ‘tax on tall children’

Darcie, pictured left and cousin Aria. They are both two years old but Darcie was classed an 'adult' and charged a full ticket price because she measured over 90cm whereas Aria was free because she was under the height restriction. Pic: Abbie Lewis

Weather warning still in place after thunder and lightning wakes people up in parts of Norfolk

Dan Holley, from Weatherquest, captured this photograph of the lightning. Pic: Dan Holley.

Why a man spilt beer over two Norwich women at the Cricket World Cup

Canaries Trust secretary Kathy Blake and her daughter Nicola had beer spilt over them at the ICC Cricket World Cup. Picture: Twitter

Retirement complex in Norwich struck by lightning

Warminger Court in Norwich was struck by lightning. Pic: Luke Hillier

Most Read

First McDonald’s restaurant planned for the north Norfolk coast

The proposed site for a new McDonald's restaurant in Cromer. Pictures: Planning documents

‘It’s such a shame’ - thatched cottage seen sinking on Norfolk broads

A beautiful thatched cottage has become a tourist attraction for the wrong reasons after it began to sink on one side. Picture: Emma Gampell

‘I’m going nowhere,’ says Traveller ordered to leave site after 40 years

William Brazil at the Swanton Road Travellers' site in Mile Cross, Norwich. He has lived on the site since the 1970s but is in a legal dispute with the council about who owns the land. Photo: Archant

Horrifying van fire on A47 was an ‘accident’

The van fire on the A47 in Great Yarmouth was caused by accident. Picture: Cally Nunn

Thunderstorms on the way for Norfolk and Waveney as Met Office issues weather warning

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for thunderstorms for the East of England. Picture: LIZ BRAY

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Retirement complex in Norwich struck by lightning

Warminger Court in Norwich was struck by lightning. Pic: Luke Hillier

Teenage girl suffers broken leg after being hit by van

Emergency services were called to the incident on Holt Road shortly after 3.15pm on Tuesday, June 18. Photo: Google

‘I gave up a chance for fame on Love Island after finding love in King’s Lynn’

Bryony Holland, a director at the Secret Extensions salon in King's Lynn. Pic: Bryony Holland Logo: ITV

Police discover £40,000 worth of cannabis following town centre raid

Police found £40,000 worth of cannabis following a raid at 39 Nelson Road North in Great Yarmouth. Picture: Joseph Norton

Green light for new homes on PYO fruit field

The go-ahead has been for 19 homes in Scratby off Beach Road Picture: Google Maps
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists