Buchan homing in for Snetterton round!

Buchan and Redding in action last time out at Knockhill Photo Tim Keeton/Impact Images Photography (c) Impact Images Photography.

Essex-based Danny Buchan is raring to go for his home round of the Bennetts British Superbike Championship after claiming his first race win in the series last time out at Knockhill in Scotland.

Danny Buchan is hoping to repeat his podium success at Snetterton this weekend Photo Mike Petch/www.mphotographic.co.uk Danny Buchan is hoping to repeat his podium success at Snetterton this weekend Photo Mike Petch/www.mphotographic.co.uk

Buchan holds a place within the top six in the standings ahead of the Snetterton races for FS-3 Racing Kawasaki, delivering the strongest campaign of his career so far as the season reaches the midway point in Norfolk.

"A couple of days after I could reflect on the first win," said Buchan. "In the moment I didn't realise what I had done, because I was so focused on race two as there is a short turnaround time between races!

"When I think back to it now it is a massive achievement but I didn't really think too much about it at the time. I was really calm about it and it was good but now I just want to win another one! To get the first win is massive and it is so good for the Championship as we are closing down on the Showdown part of the season now.

Arriving at Snetterton Buchan is aiming for another podium finish as he bids to climb the championship standings and be within the top six in the standings before the all-important final Showdown which takes place over the final three rounds of the season later in the year.

"I have won a race now and my next target is to be in the Showdown as I have not been in before," added Buchan. "There is no reason why we can't do it, Snetterton should be a good race for us, as it was really good last year and the bike is better this year so I am looking forward to getting there.

"I am quite chilled about Snetterton, I am really relaxed about every race now, the target is two top fives but if there is a podium there that would obviously be amazing and a win would be incredible."

