Search

Advanced search

Enjoy Gardenning More

'You can do it too' - cycle star inspires youngsters

PUBLISHED: 12:48 21 June 2019 | UPDATED: 13:03 21 June 2019

Sandringham and West Newton Primary Schooll students joined an assembly with Norfolk's cycling supestar Sophie Wright enthusing them to get involved in the Great British Cycling Festival, Photo submitted

Sandringham and West Newton Primary Schooll students joined an assembly with Norfolk's cycling supestar Sophie Wright enthusing them to get involved in the Great British Cycling Festival, Photo submitted

Archant

Norfolk's superstar cyclist Sophie Wright has been inspiring youngsters to follow in her tracks and spreading the joy of successful riding to schools in the county.

Flitcham Primary School students had the chance to ask questions in a special assembly about the Great British Cycling Festival, with Norfolk's cycling supestar Sophie Wright Photo submittedFlitcham Primary School students had the chance to ask questions in a special assembly about the Great British Cycling Festival, with Norfolk's cycling supestar Sophie Wright Photo submitted

Professional cyclist Sophie, from Horsford near Norwich, has been helping engage local students in the upcoming Great British Cycling Festival, and to enthuse the next generation of cyclists. Sophie, 20, has proved that she may come from one of the flattest areas in Britain but she can hold her own with the world's best mountain cyclists. Now a professional cyclist on the Bigla Pro Women's team, she has represented Great Britain at several World and European Championships and was the 2016 European and National Mountain Bike Champion, and National Cyclocross Champion.

She joined special assemblies at schools in Norfolk, talking about cycling in Norfolk as a young girl - when she would practice her technical tricks by bunny-hopping around the garden - and her growth into an elite cyclist.

She also enthused students with the free Festival challenge pack, which can be downloaded free from www.gbcyclingfestival.co.uk

Norfolk cycling star Sophie Wright joined a special assembly at Edith Cavell Primary school to tell students how they could follow her tracks, beginning with the Great British Cycling Festival Photo submittedNorfolk cycling star Sophie Wright joined a special assembly at Edith Cavell Primary school to tell students how they could follow her tracks, beginning with the Great British Cycling Festival Photo submitted

Sophie said: "Norfolk is a great place to cycle; I grew up cycling in the woods around where I grew up and along the north Norfolk coast. One of the great things about cycling is you can ride straight from the front door, and it allows you such freedom.

"There are so many benefits to cycling, too. It's good for your health, there are lots of social opportunities with clubs or a bike ride with friends, and it can be a great way to blow off steam or give yourself some head space if you're feeling stressed.

"These assemblies to promote the Festival have been a lot of fun, it's been good fun to meet the children and answer their questions about my career and achievements, and to see them getting excited about the Festival. The free family Let's Ride through Norwich has been a really good selling point for them too!"

Norfolk's cycling superstar Sophie Wright was happy to answer questions about her ascent from Norfolk school girl to pro cyclist and encouraged young people at Sandringham Primary School to join the Great British Cycling Festival Photo submitedNorfolk's cycling superstar Sophie Wright was happy to answer questions about her ascent from Norfolk school girl to pro cyclist and encouraged young people at Sandringham Primary School to join the Great British Cycling Festival Photo submited

Sophie admits that her injuries are just as interesting as her impressive track record to students - she has her arm in a sling after breaking her clavicle in a cycling accident earlier this month, which has unfortunately taken her out of the Festival's National Championships Road Race.

She's out of the race, but Sophie is still promoting the Festival and engaging more young people and families to enjoy cycling in Norfolk. She'll be at the Cycle Family Fun Day organised by Pushing Ahead at the UEA from 2-3pm on Sunday, June 23 to meet young local cyclists.

Find out more about the events taking place as part of the Great British Cycling Festival at www.gbcyclingfestival.co.uk

Flitcham Primary School students were treated to a special assembly about the Great British Cycling Festival, with Norfolk's cycling supestar Sophie Wright Photo submittedFlitcham Primary School students were treated to a special assembly about the Great British Cycling Festival, with Norfolk's cycling supestar Sophie Wright Photo submitted

British team cyclist Sophie Wright enthused young people at Lionwood Junior School, Norwich, with the story of how she became a pro cyclist and encouraged them to join the Great British Cycling Festival Photo submittedBritish team cyclist Sophie Wright enthused young people at Lionwood Junior School, Norwich, with the story of how she became a pro cyclist and encouraged them to join the Great British Cycling Festival Photo submitted

The Great British Cycling Festival runs in Norfolk from June 27-30 2019The Great British Cycling Festival runs in Norfolk from June 27-30 2019

Youngsters are encouraged to join events as part of the Great British Cycling Festival Picture by Simon Wilkinson/SWpix.comYoungsters are encouraged to join events as part of the Great British Cycling Festival Picture by Simon Wilkinson/SWpix.com

The Great British Cycling Festival includes plenty of events for all to join Photo submittedThe Great British Cycling Festival includes plenty of events for all to join Photo submitted

You may also want to watch:

Topic Tags:

Most Read

McDonald’s staff ordered to prep food at home and buy stock from Co-Op

McDonald's has admitted staff at the Hoveton restaurant bought ingredients from nearby shops and prepared food at home Picture: GoogleMaps/Archant

Mystery over what caused 20ft wall to collapse into river in Norwich

Ken Hurst, 72, noticed a large section of the wall on the River Wensum by New Mills Yard had collapsed into the river. Picture: Archant

I protected the Queen at Sandringham but I couldn’t stop scammers targeting my dad

Simon Herrema (back row, second left) with elite firearms officers Picture supplied by Keepel

Dog walker saved by schnauzer after man pulled knife on her

Elizabeth Devery with Wellington, the standard schnauzer dog who saved her by scaring away a man who threatened her with a hunting knife when she got back to her car after walking her client's dogs. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

‘Our summer is ruined’ - Villagers plagued by invasion of flies

Flies caught in a trap in a kitchen in Thorpe Marriott. Picture: Laura Geller

Most Read

‘It’s such a shame’ - thatched cottage seen sinking on Norfolk broads

A beautiful thatched cottage has become a tourist attraction for the wrong reasons after it began to sink on one side. Picture: Emma Gampell

McDonald’s staff ordered to prep food at home and buy stock from Co-Op

McDonald's has admitted staff at the Hoveton restaurant bought ingredients from nearby shops and prepared food at home Picture: GoogleMaps/Archant

First McDonald’s restaurant planned for the north Norfolk coast

The proposed site for a new McDonald's restaurant in Cromer. Pictures: Planning documents

‘Our summer is ruined’ - Villagers plagued by invasion of flies

Flies caught in a trap in a kitchen in Thorpe Marriott. Picture: Laura Geller

‘I’m going nowhere,’ says Traveller ordered to leave site after 40 years

William Brazil at the Swanton Road Travellers' site in Mile Cross, Norwich. He has lived on the site since the 1970s but is in a legal dispute with the council about who owns the land. Photo: Archant

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Thirty-six-hour thunderstorm warning in place for Norfolk and Waveney

Lightning strikes over Colney, near Norwich. Two Met Office weather warnings are in place for thunderstorms on Sunday and Monday. Picture: Keith Whitmore

Council apologises for asking grieving son for £3,100 after mum’s death

Norfolk County Council at County Hall in Norwich

Calls to end free parking in Norfolk town as £4.5m traffic overhaul continues

Queens Square car park in Attleborough will be extended as part of a £4.5m investment in the town's transport. Photo: Google

Education is key for Norwich boxers ahead of next outing

Liam Goddard, right, on the attack during his last outing, against Sergio Gugliotta Picture: Mark Hewlett

McDonald’s staff ordered to prep food at home and buy stock from Co-Op

McDonald's has admitted staff at the Hoveton restaurant bought ingredients from nearby shops and prepared food at home Picture: GoogleMaps/Archant
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists