Reader letter: Cyclists should follow rules
PUBLISHED: 11:00 25 November 2018
Archant
So once again the police are targeting drivers who they consider do not give cyclists adequate safe room when passing them (November 20).
Quoting the Highway Code to the drivers concerned is fair enough.
However, surely we also fully expect the police should also target cyclists using the roads/streets at night with no lights on – also quoting the Highway Code to the cyclists.
Is not the failure of a cyclist to fit working lights to their cycle at night? It is just if not more dangerous than a driver’s failure to give enough safe room when passing a cyclist.
Come on, police – it works both ways as regards keeping the cyclist safe. They have to equally play their part in this safety issue.