Reader letter: The north Norfolk coast has lost much of its proudly-cherished charm

Roadworks in Cromer causing traffic queues through the town centre. Picture: ANTONY KELLY Archant Norfolk 2014

I agree wholeheartedly with your excellent columnist Keith Skipper about the way congestion and pollution are choking the life out of Cromer.

The gem of the North Norfolk coast has gradually lost much of its proudly-cherished charm, especially in the town centre where non-stop holiday traffic reduces air quality to dangerous levels. Haphazard parking in side streets and once-smart residential areas simply adds to the impression of a resort under siege, even though the pier and seafront remain popular magnets for those who battle through vehicular chaos. Cromer, of course, is not alone in facing an obvious environmental crisis. Our beautiful coastline as a whole is in serious danger of being destroyed by an apparently unstoppable worship of the car. I still travel to Cromer by bus or train, savour freshly-caught crabs and strolls along the splendid beach, but it seems only a matter of time before these visits will be reduced to fading photographs in my Norfolk scrapbook. It is scandalous that such a grand old place is being allowed to suffer so much at a time of growing environmental concerns. Only a massive clean-up operation can save the day.

Michael Baines,

Glebe Road, Norwich.