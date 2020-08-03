Summer recipe: Cromer Crab Benedict
PUBLISHED: 14:08 03 August 2020 | UPDATED: 14:08 03 August 2020
This gorgeous summertime dish serves two as a starter or one person as a main.
Sally Jones, director of the Hog Hotel in Lowestoft, where you can find this dish on the new summer menu, says: “What could be more evocative of summer in East Anglia than Cromer crab? Whether eaten fresh from the shell down at the beach or with salad at home, we love it when this flavoursome crab is truly in season.
“This simple recipe can be made for any number of people and is perfect for brunch, lunch or dinner. The saltiness of the samphire cuts through the richness of the crab and hollandaise beautifully and it is best enjoyed with a crisp Chablis or Spanish Albariño.”
The Hog Hotel is currently open for lunch and dinner Friday and Saturday, 12-2pm and 6-9pm and Sunday 12-4pm. For more information please visit www.thehoghotel.co.uk or call 01502 569805.
Ingredients
Dressed Cromer crab
English muffin
Free range egg
75g samphire
Lemon juice
Tabasco
Salt and pepper
For the Hollandaise
150g butter (melted and warm)
3 egg yolks
½ tsp white wine vinegar
Salt
Lemon juice
Method
Let’s start with the sauce. Put the egg yolks in a bowl with vinegar and salt. Place over a pan of simmering water and whisk until pale and slightly thickened. Remove from the heat and gradually whisk in the butter until you have a smooth sauce. Add a touch of lemon juice to sharpen.
Next, split the muffin, toast and top with fresh crab meat lightly seasoned with salt, lemon and a little tabasco. Place a soft poached egg on top, then coat with Hollandaise sauce and finish with some samphire cooked in butter and water. Bon Appétit!
