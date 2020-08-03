Search

Summer recipe: Cromer Crab Benedict

PUBLISHED: 14:08 03 August 2020 | UPDATED: 14:08 03 August 2020

What could be more evocative of summer in East Anglia than Cromer crab? Picture: Sally Jones/The Hog Hotel

What could be more evocative of summer in East Anglia than Cromer crab? Picture: Sally Jones/The Hog Hotel

This gorgeous summertime dish serves two as a starter or one person as a main.

Sally Jones, director of the Hog Hotel in Lowestoft, where you can find this dish on the new summer menu, says: “What could be more evocative of summer in East Anglia than Cromer crab? Whether eaten fresh from the shell down at the beach or with salad at home, we love it when this flavoursome crab is truly in season.

“This simple recipe can be made for any number of people and is perfect for brunch, lunch or dinner. The saltiness of the samphire cuts through the richness of the crab and hollandaise beautifully and it is best enjoyed with a crisp Chablis or Spanish Albariño.”

The Hog Hotel is currently open for lunch and dinner Friday and Saturday, 12-2pm and 6-9pm and Sunday 12-4pm. For more information please visit www.thehoghotel.co.uk or call 01502 569805.

Ingredients

Dressed Cromer crab

English muffin

Free range egg

75g samphire

Lemon juice

Tabasco

Salt and pepper

For the Hollandaise

150g butter (melted and warm)

3 egg yolks

½ tsp white wine vinegar

Salt

Lemon juice

Method

Let’s start with the sauce. Put the egg yolks in a bowl with vinegar and salt. Place over a pan of simmering water and whisk until pale and slightly thickened. Remove from the heat and gradually whisk in the butter until you have a smooth sauce. Add a touch of lemon juice to sharpen.

Next, split the muffin, toast and top with fresh crab meat lightly seasoned with salt, lemon and a little tabasco. Place a soft poached egg on top, then coat with Hollandaise sauce and finish with some samphire cooked in butter and water. Bon Appétit!

