Search

Advanced search

Enjoy Gardenning More
Opinion

Cromer's clifftop, Felbrigg Hall and pathways to nowhere: the best of Norfolk in November

PUBLISHED: 06:00 23 November 2019

Keith Skipper

Autumn gold touched by the sun can spell November magic

Autumn gold touched by the sun can spell November magic

Archant

Keith Skipper says it's easy to forget the good bits of Norfolk in November but there's plenty to appreciate, even as we wait for Spring...

"How sad would be November if we had no knowledge of the Spring!"

I happened across that thought-provoking line while taking refuge from more sharp showers and spiteful winds buffeting leaves into king-sized gold and brown confetti over our autumn parade.

It can be heavy going through this 11th month with its curious mixture of memories marching, poppies falling, fireworks climbing, lights twinkling, shops enticing, children champing at the waiting bit and a countryside donning its best haunting gear.

Peer through fog across a landscape you took for granted yesterday. Trees become monsters, raising crooked arms in either threat or supplication. Yet you appreciate the bleakness all the more when it's time to leave it.

You glimpse what's left of an old barn skulking behind a mountain of sugar beet waiting for a lift to the factory. You imagine the throb of an ancient threshing machine and realise that tumbledown building once stood as a proud cathedral of labour. There's no-one left to worship.

Sorting wheat from chaff has joined a mundane list of farming rituals shorn of ceremony and community teamwork. Men and women of the fields are few and far between. "Living close to the land" is beginning to sound like the title of a melancholy chapter in an agricultural history book.

Perhaps November weather brings on extra regrets at the way Norfolk's rural treasures have been plundered, first by mechanisation and now by too much unwarranted development. Happily, there's always the chance of bumping into an old friend or making a new one carrying a far more optimistic outlook.

I can add Edwin Way Teale to the latter category. An American naturalist, writer and photographer, he came up with the quote with which I start this article. And there are plenty more enlightening musings about our environment where that came from.

Teale's work serves as primary source material documenting environmental conditions across America from 1939 until 1980, year of his death. He is best known for his series The American Seasons, four books recording his observations from over 75,000 miles of travel by car.

You may also want to watch:

He was bound to feature among those saluted for pointing the way to addressing a major global issue of our times with true passion and purpose. Nearly 40 years after his death, I'm sure to be joined by many others in giving thanks for hearing his important voice for the first time.

I've selected just three other Teale texts from a massive outpouring to underline the power of his environmental gospel as deep concern over climate change at last gives way to positive action across the world.

They may provide useful food for thought to share with election candidates on the doorstep if the green agenda comes up :

"The long fight to save wild beauty represents democracy  at its best. It requires citizens  to practise the hardest of virtues - self-restraint"

"As the pressure of population increasingly regiments us and crowds us closer together, an association with the wild, winged freedom of the birds will fill an ever-growing need in our lives".

"Time and space - time to be alone, space to move about - these may well become the great scarcities of tomorrow".

These beguiling points from various stages of the last century tell us how long it's taken us to find enough courage for an honest debate demanding a widespread response beyond hollow soundbites and empty promises.

Climate change is a truly fashionable topic for the first time in a United Kingdom general election. Young voters in particular will be keen to make their voices heard and point to a precarious future without prolonged attention to environmental detail.

Meanwhile, we all need to make full use of still-available time and space in Norfolk, cherishing moods and places where the rat-race can be shoved aside and replaced by a freedom to concentrate on the big issues in a quiet and stimulating setting.

I can find such a safe haven on clifftop rambles either side of Cromer, in wooded patches and gardens around Felbrigg Hall and along any number of lanes and paths leading to nowhere in particular among rural hiding places in north Norfolk.

Standing among a clutch of trees wearing autumn gold the other day, I recalled an old Norfolk friend waxing lyrical: "Fallen leaves lying in the grass in the November sun can bring as much happiness as daffodils in Spring".

Most Read

‘Life-threatening injuries’ after three hurt in crash between car and pedestrians

Three people were hurt in a crash involving a car and two pedestrians at Dereham Road near Easton. Pic: Dan Grimmer.

Hunt for mystery couple filmed mid-proposal on beach

A community are searching to find a mystery couple caught on camera proposing on Sheringham Beach: Picture: Submitted

Staff offered support after three ambulance workers die in two weeks

The ambulance service reported the deaths on their staff intranet. Photo: EEAST

Roundabout road closure blamed for long traffic delays in Norwich

Number 25 First buses are among those affected by the congestion. Pic: ANTONY KELLY

New campsite with 30 pitches for touring caravans proposed

Proposed new Smallburgh campsite. Picture: NNDC planning documents/ Astill Planning

Most Read

Norfolk golf club to close and become pay and play course

Larry Rowe, the managing director of Costessey Park Golf Club which is to close its members club and switch to a pay and play course in the new year. PHOTO BY SIMON FINLAY

‘The cat is banned’ - Tesco’s fight to rid store of unwelcome customer

Shop staff said the cat was banned from the Tesco. Picture: Submitted

Is this the cheapest house for sale in Norfolk?

The cheapest house for sale in Norfolk? This house on Napoleon Place, Yarmouth, is coming up at auction for £45,000

‘Cavalier’ brewery founder jailed for fraud

Patrick Fisher, Norwich. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Rise and fall of Patrick Fisher: ‘Gentleman of the brewery trade’ with a murky past

Patrick Fisher, pictured in 2015 in the Ten Bells. This pub has no connection with Fisher now. Pic: Archant

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Daniel Farke sets Patrick Roberts a challenge

Patrick Roberts can still force his way into Daniel Farke's Norwich City plans Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Intimidation and abuse - the ‘demoralising’ reality of the campaign trail

Candidates have spoken of the

Staff offered support after three ambulance workers die in two weeks

The ambulance service reported the deaths on their staff intranet. Photo: EEAST

‘Life-threatening injuries’ after three hurt in crash between car and pedestrians

Three people were hurt in a crash involving a car and two pedestrians at Dereham Road near Easton. Pic: Dan Grimmer.

Golf club will be transformed into luxury holiday resort, say investors

The clubhouse at Richmond Park golf club. Pic: www.attikpropertyservices.co.uk
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists