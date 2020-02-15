Opinion

Reader letter: Will virus send us the way of the dinosaurs?

Where else can you see dinosaurs in Norfolk? One of the more menacing creatures at Roarr! Dinosaur Adventure. Pic: Archant. Archant 2017

With concern about the recent Coronavirus outbreak growing, one reader thinks it could be a virus that causes the extinction of humankind.

It is generally accepted today that the demise of the dinosaurs and other animals of that period was caused by a large meteorite hitting the earth causing the earth's entire environment to change so quickly and dramatically that most of the animals living at the time perished.

People think that a similar meteor strike is the only thing, apart from the sun's natural end, that will cause the extinction of human life but, in the future, there is a possibility that something else could threaten us.

We have seen in recent weeks how many problems the Coronavirus is causing the authorities to contain and treat despite the huge steps we have made in medical research and treatment and we are assured the situation is under control.

The effects of the virus are mild but more and more people are getting it and dying and it is now slowly spreading worldwide.

Scenes of new hospitals being built at breakneck speed, because the present hospitals cannot cope, is alarming especially when one wonders how our own hospitals could cope if the same thing happens here.

Has the virus come about by climate change or over population growth in the area it started in or perhaps both of them combined?

Many years from now, if we do not sort out our problems, a virus might suddenly appear that is so deadly that we ourselves might face extinction.

Not from a giant meteor from space but from a virus we ourselves brought about by how we have mistreated our planet over the last century and unsustainable population growth.

