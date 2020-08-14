Opinion

Lockdown has taught us to live each day to the full and to grab every opportunity



While in the midst of this pandemic, it can be hard to look forward to what potential good things may be waiting for us on the other side. Catherine Meyer-Funnell says we should try and look for the positives.



Although lockdown measures are beginning to ease and life is starting to look a bit more normal, most of us would agree that there are still lots of lovely things we’re missing out on – holidays abroad, concerts, sports events, even just a night out on the town.

It is important for us to remember that the good times will come around again and in fact they might feel even better than before.

For instance, life’s simple pleasures will not be so taken for granted - giving your mum or your best friend a hug will be, at least at first, so much more meaningful than in a pre-coronavirus world.

Six months ago, we would never have dreamed that our physical closeness to each other could be so heavily restricted, and hopefully in the not too distant future it will seem an equally strange idea that our interactions could be so limited.

Being able to walk out of your front door and go down the street without thinking about wearing a mask or keeping socially distant – how incredible that will be!

The worry and fear that has dominated our lives for most of this year will be nothing but a memory, an anecdote shared at dinner parties and down the pub (an even more enjoyable activity post-lockdown).

Like waking up from a bad dream, the morning will appear even brighter.

The knock-on effect of this outlook could continue to influence us positively for years to come and learning to appreciate life more seems to be the antidote to our increasingly fast-paced and stressful lives.

For some, lockdown has been a much-needed respite, a chance to spend quality time with family or just relax away from the office, yet for others it has been nothing short of a lonely, frustrating nightmare.

Whichever camp you fall into, lockdown has taught us a lesson about the kind of life we want to live.

It has taught us to grab every opportunity and live each day to the full, as now we have seen how quickly it can all be taken away from us.

For those dreading getting back to work and the daily grind, lockdown has demonstrated how precious life is and that we shouldn’t waste time in an unhappy situation, maybe giving some the push needed to make a change.

Naturally this will not be possible for everyone, especially the many who have suffered with job uncertainty or even redundancy.

The road back from coronavirus will for some be a long and difficult one, and we can only hope that the economy and job market will begin to recover quickly and effectively.

Having said this, our experience over the last few months will hopefully enable us to be more prepared for the next crisis and we will know that survival is possible, if not always easy.

Quarantine has had some benefits in other areas as well.

Environmentally speaking, the lack of flights and a reduction in other types of transport has meant less pollution, and without people swarming all over the place nature has had the chance to relax a little.

For example, wild boars and dolphins have been spotted in Italy in places they have not been seen for years.

Our daily commute could also become less busy if we stick to working from home and Zoom meetings rather than trudging into the office – another measure that would allow us to spend more time at home with our loved ones.

Right now it seems irresponsible to look too far into the future, but with each day we get a little closer to the end of this pandemic.