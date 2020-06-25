Search

Advanced search

Enjoy Gardenning More
Opinion

Lockdown has shown that the school of life matters far more

PUBLISHED: 09:25 25 June 2020 | UPDATED: 09:25 25 June 2020

Rachel Moore

Showing children everything from changing a plug fuse to making simple meals is just as important as getting good grades, says Rachel Moore

Showing children everything from changing a plug fuse to making simple meals is just as important as getting good grades, says Rachel Moore

KerkezPhotography.com

What’s really going to be more important to our childrens’ future? Rachel Moore says lockdown time spent teaching kids about money, DIY and gardening is probably more useful than worrying about school grades

The government stands accused of failing a generation by not getting them back to school.

But, if this pause in education has taught us anything, it’s that “education” as we’ve made it is not fit for purpose.

With UK children from four to 17 being “home schooled”, we’ve become brainwashed about the value of our system and what it offers children and young people.

A month ago, I would have agreed that these children were being failed by the system.

But, talking to parents with school-age children, it’s clear we’ve become so used to the learn, remember and regurgitate (forget) cycle of education designed to pass exams and move on to the next stage, we’ve never bothered to question if it is fit for purpose or life.

Now, looking at my two young adult sons, each have envelopes stuffed full of qualifications but are largely clueless about the basics of just getting through life.

From the day they started school at four, everything was focused to testing their learning. Believing that qualifications opened doors (and being as sharp elbowed as any parent that wants the best for their children) I got sucked into the grades as being the be all and end all.

“Forget the stress of home schooling. Enjoy,” I said to a friend tearing her hair out trying to get her teenagers to study. She looked at me like I’d lost it.

“This is their future,” she wailed on FaceTime, loudly glugging from the wine glass. “They have to do it.”

My point was that they won’t miss out on a few months’ learning. Better to park the stress of trying to be what she wasn’t – a maths/science/geography/history teacher – and focus on what she could do to do more to prepare her children for life than a school ever could.

These weeks at home would be far better spent looking at what our children will NEED to know when they are adults rather than what they SHOULD learn to pass exams.

Dump algebra for real problem-solving around the house. Teach them basic plumbing, how a U-bend works, change a tap washer, take a washing machine apart, take the oven apart and clean it.

Swap maths lessons to teach them about interest rates, how credit cards work, about pay-day loans, what a credit score is and how to apply for a mortgage.

Teach them about house and car insurance and how to file important documents.

Share the household bills with them so they can see what being a grown-up means and what you have to pay out each month. Teach them how to budget. Get them well versed in Excel to get them into the habit of keeping a running tally of what they spend every month.

You may also want to watch:

Get them in the garden to learn the basics about how to grow vegetables, keep a garden tidy and paint a fence.

When it’s raining, show them how to replace a fuse in a plug, build flat pack furniture, decorate a room and understand the difference between emulsion, eggshell and gloss.

If you’re a dab hand at DIY, teach them to tile a wall, how to mend a loo flush and stop a dripping shower.

It sounds basic but teach them how to clean properly – the bathroom, the kitchen, mop the floor and to vacuum.

Most importantly, cook with them to make sure they have a repertoire of at least five basic meals and can make basic bread. And teach them how much food costs.

Parents have been moaning about trying working from home and home schooling, often both parents taking shifts to look after small children to fit in Zoom and Teams calls.

What no one’s said is how important it is for your children to see what you do every day, what employers expect of employees and what a week’s work involves.

It offers them a window to the working world, how you speak to colleagues and how deadlines are not moveable in the workplace.

Take this time to speak to children about careers, the type of jobs there are and get them to explore what they might like to do.

This “pause” in education is a chance to focus on making teenagers capable, properly functioning young adults who know how to navigate life – as well as an exam paper.

Will you be part of the July 4 stampede?  Or has your FOMO (fear of missing out) turned into JOMO (joy of missing out)?

I’ve had the hairdresser call and an appointment booked, I’ve already had my first face-to-face meetings and been meeting up with friends, as allowed.

But I’ve quite liked how the lockdown has reorganised my life to a smaller circle, and a slower and kinder life.

Cycling and exploring the countryside will continue and I’ll be in no hurry to jump back on the consumer bandwagon.

But the biggest thing lockdown has taught me is how to say no. If something doesn’t work for me, I’ll say it now rather than agree, be a people-pleaser and regret it later.

We can all build back stronger and better.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Fears of second spike as people flock to Norfolk coast

The A149 in Snettisham to Hunstanton has a queue running from west of King’s Lynn all the way to Hunstanton. Picture: Andrew Waddison AWPR

Living the dream - coastal resort in Norfolk among the top 10 most in demand

The beach at Caister, one of Britain's most desirable seaside locations according to Rightmove Picture: Nick Butcher

Restaurants post-lockdown bite back as diners rediscover appetite for eating out

Owner, Josh Green & his mum Sophie Green inside one of the outdoor dining pods at The Barn Restaurant, Terrington St John. Picture: Ian Burt

Former shop owner who left sex toy in car in protest is set to appeal

Kerry Radley, owner of Radley's cafe and shop in Salhouse, which is now closed. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Fire near National Trust landmark takes five hours to extinguish

An aerial image of Horsey Windpump. Picture: John Fielding

Most Read

The areas with the highest and lowest number of coronavirus deaths

Dussindale and part of Thorpe St Andrew had the higest percentage of coronavirus deaths but experts said they were unable to draw any conclusions about why this was from the ONS data. Picture: Google

Poppy field on outskirts of Norwich becomes social media phenomenon

Striking pictures of a poppy field near Norwich. Picture: Rob Borrett

Man dies in woods near Norwich after being found with serious head injuries

The road closure at St Martins Road after a man died in nearby Clapham Woods. Photo: Archant

Fears of second spike as people flock to Norfolk coast

The A149 in Snettisham to Hunstanton has a queue running from west of King’s Lynn all the way to Hunstanton. Picture: Andrew Waddison AWPR

Anger as Norwich city councillor brands Covid-19 ‘biggest con in history’

Norwich city councillor Nigel Utton. Picture: Ruth Lawes

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Fears of second spike as people flock to Norfolk coast

The A149 in Snettisham to Hunstanton has a queue running from west of King’s Lynn all the way to Hunstanton. Picture: Andrew Waddison AWPR

Restaurants post-lockdown bite back as diners rediscover appetite for eating out

Owner, Josh Green & his mum Sophie Green inside one of the outdoor dining pods at The Barn Restaurant, Terrington St John. Picture: Ian Burt

Paddy Davitt: Norwich City player ratings after a 1-0 Premier League loss to Everton

Kenny McLean sums up another frustrating Premier League defeat against Everton Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Council warns drivers to note car park times after drivers were locked in

The council is reminding road users that the Marine Parade car park in Gorleston closes at 9pm. Picture: James Bass

Norwich Pride calls on people to turn city into a rainbow for virtual celebrations

Norwich Pride Credit: Josh Dyball