Get gooey, chewy Norfolk-made cookies delivered through your door

The new cookie collection from Simply Cake Co Picture: Simply Cake Co Archant

Popular baker expands her range in 2020 due to customer demand.

Susanna Lemon in her bakery Picture: Simply Cake Co Susanna Lemon in her bakery Picture: Simply Cake Co

In foodie circles there are often debates over what makes a biscuit different from a cookie. Traditionally twice cooked and hoisted onto boats, where they'd provide sustenance for seafarers for weeks due to their keeping qualities, biscuits should be crunchy and toothsome. They should make a gentle rapping noise when you tap them against the side of your cuppa.

Cookies, on the other hand, are a different beast, and a Norfolk baking entrepreneur has perfected her own recipe to showcase just how decadent they can be.

Mixed with pure butter, and using only rich Belgian chocolate, Susanna Lemon's creations (in chocolate chunk, raspberry and white chocolate, and caramel) are the real deal. A little crumbly at the edges, but gooey and chewy at their core, giving that satisfying 'phwoar' moment when you hold them in your hands and rip them apart (before stuffing your face).

They are the latest product from her Proudly Norfolk business Simply Cake Co, to be available for delivery by post, following swiftly on from her collection of very popular brownies. Simply place your order, and the selection is packaged into a handy slim, letterbox-friendly parcel and shipped to your home (or office) just when you need a treat fix.

The new cookie collection from Simply Cake Co Picture: Simply Cake Co The new cookie collection from Simply Cake Co Picture: Simply Cake Co

Susanna has been amazed by the reaction to her baked goods: "Since moving to our new bakery in King's Lynn, we've held 'open kitchen' nights every week on a Thursday evening. Something that we've found very valuable to come out of this is the ability to trial new recipes before adding them to our ever-increasing range online. One trial that was an immediate hit was our big, gooey, all-butter cookies. So much so we added them to our menu every week at the open kitchen. We quickly started getting requests from customers further afield asking when we will be adding them to the online shop!"

So now, due to customer demand, as well as brownies you can select boxes of three or six handmade cookies for delivery from the Simply Cake Co website, or combine them with brownies.

"Unlike our brownies and slices where you can pick and mix from a huge number of flavours we decided to keep it simple and stick to three of the most popular flavours we had trialled."

Susanna adds customers are often surprised to find out that, like everything else she bakes, the cookies are gluten-free. "When we made the big move to the new bakery, we made the decision to convert all our recipes to a gluten-free alternative in order to be able to accommodate the increasing demand of gluten-free customers. We believe if gluten-free is done properly you can't tell the difference and we are extremely proud to say we have achieved that."