Enjoy Gardenning More
Video

Make Norfolk chef Dan Smith’s three-course dinner

PUBLISHED: 19:00 11 June 2020

Make Dan Smith's easy starter of crab and smoked salmon with avocado puree and pomegranate salsa

Archant

The chef patron shares three classic, easy dishes you can make for your family - maybe as a treat for Father’s Day?

Dan Smith's corn fed chicken breast with goats' cheese potato puree Picture: Dan SmithDan Smith's corn fed chicken breast with goats' cheese potato puree Picture: Dan Smith

Daniel Smith, chef/patron of The Ingham Swan, and one half of G&D Ventures (other properties include The Wildebeest and Warwick St Social) has rustled up some dishes this week for you to create in your own home. Not only do they include ingredients which are bang on season, but Dan has ensured none of the methods are too tricky - everyone should be able to give them a go.

All the businesses are currently offering Dine@Home dishes for collection too, available for Thursday, Friday and Saturday collection, with delivery in Norwich available from Warwick St Social.

Also, look out for BBQ@Home from The Ingham Swan from this month, plus a very special set meal for dads this Father’s Day.

Make Dan Smith of The Ingham Swan's strawberries with white chocolate Picture: Dan SmithMake Dan Smith of The Ingham Swan's strawberries with white chocolate Picture: Dan Smith

Dan’s menu - serves four

Starter: Smoked salmon and crab with avocado puree and pomegranate salsa

Main course: Pesto baked corn-fed chicken breast with goats’ cheese puree potato and tenderstem broccoli

Dessert: White chocolate mousse and strawberries

Starter: Smoked salmon and crab with avocado puree and pomegranate salsa

Ingredients

1 medium-sized dressed crab

160g smoked salmon slices

40g creme fraiche

2 lemons - juice and zest

1 avocado

1 pomegranate

½ cucumber

2tbsps olive oil

20g chopped coriander

2 large banana shallots

50ml milk

Seasoning

Method

Mix the crab with the juice and zest of on lemon and the creme fraiche in a bowl and season with salt. Lay the salmon slices along a piece of clingfilm, slightly overlapping. Spoon the crab along the centre and roll up. Slice into four pieces and place in the fridge until serving. Combine the avocado, coriander, milk, olive oil and remaining lemon juice and zest in a food processor or blender until smooth. Finely chop the shallots and cucumber and place in a bowl with the pomegranate seeds. Add a tablespoon of olive oil and season to taste.

Serve the salmon rolls, garnished with the avocado and pomegranate salsa.

Main course: Pesto baked corn-fed chicken breast with goats’ cheese potato puree and tenderstem broccoli

Ingredients

50g parsley

50g basil

50g pine nuts

50ml olive oil

50g Parmesan

Seasoning

4 corn-fed chicken breasts

4 large Maris Piper potatoes (baked in the oven until tender)

100g goats’ cheese

100ml milk

100ml cream

100g butter

1 sprig thyme

2 cloves garlic

12 heads tenderstem broccoli

A knob of butter

Method

For the pesto blend the parsley, basil, pine nuts, olive oil and Parmesan until a rough consistency.

In a pan on the stove heat up the milk, cream and butter with the thyme and garlic and set aside ready to add to your potato.

Remove the potatoes from their skins and mash. Add the cream mixture and stir until smooth. Fold in the goats’ cheese.

Cook your chicken in the oven in a frying pan at 180C for 20 minutes.

Bring a pan of water to the boil and add the broccoli, cooking for a few minutes until tender but not soft. Drain and toss with the knob of butter and season.

Warm through the mash to serve, and plate up with the chicken and broccoli.

Dessert: White chocolate mousse with strawberries

Ingredients

165g white chocolate

40ml double cream

1 gelatine leaf, soaked in cold water for 10 minutes.

5 egg yolks

60g sugar

300g softly-whipped cream

400g strawberries

Method

Melt the chocolate on a very low heat on the stove in a small pan with the 40ml of double cream. Once melted, squeeze the liquid from the gelatine leaf and add to the pan, stirring to dissolve.

Whisk the egg yolks with the sugar in another bowl until creamy and stir in the white chocolate mixture. Fold through the whipped cream and set aside in the fridge. Hull the strawberries and cut into bite-sized pieces. Serve with the white chocolate cream.

