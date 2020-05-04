Kitchen expert offers top tips to keep the kitchen clutter at bay during lockdown

The lockdown means we’re spending most of our time within the four walls of home, and the kitchen particularly is taking a bit of a battering. Here are some top tips for a clutter-free kitchen.

Three square meals a day (okay, maybe a few snacks too) and all the washing up that comes with it, endless hot drinks, and the need to store more food than usual – a lockdown kitchen can be a messy kitchen!

And that’s before throwing into the mix the possibility that a kitchen-diner may also be a makeshift office space or classroom.

Several weeks in, our kitchens probably need a bit of TLC (tender lockdown care) – they are, after all, the heart of the home.

“The kitchen is where families gather,” says Ed Hill from Kestrel Kitchens. “Cooking and home baking is something that can bring people together in a shared experience and bring enjoyment.

“Now more than ever, families will be spending more time in their kitchens, so making sure they are well organised and decluttered is the key to making it a happy environment to be in and reduce stress.”

Here’s are Ed’s top tips for a kitchen declutter:

Get organised

The adage “A place for everything and everything in its place” was surely made for the kitchen. A tidy kitchen can be achieved by simply making sure cupboards and drawers are organised in product groups.

Randomly stuffing things in cupboards and drawers is never going to be as efficient as having designated storage places.

Keep essentials to hand

It’s no use having the items you use every day jumbled up with lots of other stuff that you use once in a blue moon. Regular-use items such as cooking utensils can be arranged in such a way that they are always on hand and everyone knows where they are.

Workable worktops

There’s nothing worse than going to prepare dinner, only to find that before you can even get started you need to load the dishwasher and clear off the daily accumulation of odds and sods that have been left on the worktop.

Keep worktops clutter free so that they are a usable workspace for all the family.

Make it work for everyone

It is important to be mindful of those that we live with and that everyone in the family plays their part in making sure that the home, and especially the kitchen, is a relaxing and stress-free place to be.

The kitchen is a natural gathering point, after all, so everyone should be involved in keeping it clean and tidy.

Food for thought

As we try to cut down on trips to the supermarket, the volume of food that we have in our kitchens may well have increased. Try to plan your meals so that you can organise your food in order of use.

When you get back from the shops, start with the items for meals later in the week and put them at the back of the cupboard – that way, you won’t make a mess of your storage when rummaging for ingredients.

