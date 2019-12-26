Reader Letter: Clive Lewis would be a fine leader

Norwich South Labour MP Clive Lewis. Picture: Kate Wolstenholme Kate Wolstenholme

This reader responded to the news of Clive Lewis potentially becoming Labour Leader by writing a letter to us.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

I applaud Norwich South's Labour MP Clive Lewis announcing his ambition to lead the Labour Party.

You may also want to watch:

He is a committed democratic socialist and a keen environmentalist as well as a staunch advocate of ending austerity and critical of neo-liberal capitalism.

In addition he is an anti-war campaigner and his military experience in the British Army has moulded his views on British foreign policy.

I believe Clive Lewis has both the intellectual capacity, leadership style and vision to take the Labour Party forward in the 2020s.

He has the potential to rebuild the Labour Party and rekindle the spirit of socialism across the country.