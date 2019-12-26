Search

Advanced search

Enjoy Gardenning More

Reader Letter: Clive Lewis would be a fine leader

PUBLISHED: 13:22 26 December 2019 | UPDATED: 13:30 26 December 2019

Oliver B Steward

Norwich South Labour MP Clive Lewis. Picture: Kate Wolstenholme

Norwich South Labour MP Clive Lewis. Picture: Kate Wolstenholme

Kate Wolstenholme

This reader responded to the news of Clive Lewis potentially becoming Labour Leader by writing a letter to us.

I applaud Norwich South's Labour MP Clive Lewis announcing his ambition to lead the Labour Party.

You may also want to watch:

He is a committed democratic socialist and a keen environmentalist as well as a staunch advocate of ending austerity and critical of neo-liberal capitalism.

In addition he is an anti-war campaigner and his military experience in the British Army has moulded his views on British foreign policy.

I believe Clive Lewis has both the intellectual capacity, leadership style and vision to take the Labour Party forward in the 2020s.

He has the potential to rebuild the Labour Party and rekindle the spirit of socialism across the country.

Most Read

Revealed: Norfolk’s busiest speed cameras raking in £1m

The speed camera on the A1067 Fakenham Road at Taverham is the busiest in Norfolk.

All the pictures of the Royal Family’s traditional Christmas in Norfolk

Prince George and Princess Charlotte after attending the Christmas Day morning church service at St Mary Magdalene Church in Sandringham, Norfolk. PA Photo. Picture date: Wednesday December 25, 2019. See PA story ROYAL Christmas. Photo credit should read: Joe Giddens/PA Wire

Norwich man dies on Scottish mountain

Terry Rooney died in Glencoe on December 23 2019. Picture; Scottish Police

‘Christmas is ruined’ - Courier fails to deliver £300 worth of grandchildren’s presents

Margaret Plenty spent £300 on presents for her eight grandchildren. Picture; Margaret Plenty

Man arrested for drink driving while in charge of 44-tonne lorry

A lorry driver has been arrested for drink driving. Photo: James Bass.

Most Read

An ice rink has opened in Norwich for Christmas

A pop up ice rink is installed at The Georgian Townhouse for Christmas fun Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2019

‘Christmas is ruined’ - Courier fails to deliver £300 worth of grandchildren’s presents

Margaret Plenty spent £300 on presents for her eight grandchildren. Picture; Margaret Plenty

Serious three-vehicle crash closes part of A47

The A47 has been closed near King's Lynn after a serious collision Picture: Chris Bishop

WEIRD NORFOLK hunt the Beast of the A1075 near Thetford after a raft of recent ‘Bigfoot’ sightings

Thetford Forest on the A1075, where Bigfoot has been sighted. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

‘Christmas miracle’ as four escape this car without serious injuries

A heavily damaged Nissan on the A47 at Middleton. Picture: King's Lynn Police

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Norwich man dies on Scottish mountain

Terry Rooney died in Glencoe on December 23 2019. Picture; Scottish Police

STARTING XIs: Villa make four changes as Canaries remain unchanged

Grant Hanley starts again for Norwich City at Villa Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Appeal to find 70-year-old missing man visiting family in Norfolk

Police are appealing for help to trace a 70-year-old man, who went missing from Aylsham while visiting his family. Picture: Norfolk Police

MATCHDAY LIVE: Crunch clash for Canaries at Villa Park

Can the Canaries bounce back from the disappointment of their home defeat to Wolves? Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Revealed: Norfolk’s busiest speed cameras raking in £1m

The speed camera on the A1067 Fakenham Road at Taverham is the busiest in Norfolk.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists