Search

Advanced search

Enjoy Gardenning More
Opinion

City school born from seeds of Colman's success

PUBLISHED: 17:27 16 August 2019 | UPDATED: 17:27 16 August 2019

Derek James

Carrow Hill School

Carrow Hill School

Archant

It was a unique centre of education which closed its doors a century ago. Derek James remembers Carrow School in Norwich and pays tribute to members of the Colman family

s Carrow School, which was opened in 1864. Colmans pioneered education about 20 years before the State system began in Norfolks Carrow School, which was opened in 1864. Colmans pioneered education about 20 years before the State system began in Norfolk

As the glory days of mustard making in Norwich fade into history it is important we never forget the way members of the Colman family have helped to shape the city and county we enjoy living in today.

They were way ahead of the times when it came to running Carrow Works and how they treated their workers...with dignity and respect.

A job at Colman's was for many a job for life. They were proud to work for a company known and respected across the world.

In 1814, the deaf Beethoven was still composing, the Battle of Waterloo was a year away  and Charles Dickens was two years old.

Colman’s Connections exhibition at the Forum. Pictured: Carrow School, Norwich. Picture: Reproduced courtesy of UnileverColman’s Connections exhibition at the Forum. Pictured: Carrow School, Norwich. Picture: Reproduced courtesy of Unilever

In the same year, Jeremiah Colman began milling mustard at Stoke Holy Cross before moving to Magdalen Gates in Norwich. He had no children of his own so he adopted his nephew James, took him on as his partner and also took on his nephews Jeremiah and Edward.

The business grew and grew and moved to Carrow where the mustard empire was established and many other products were made as the company took a leading role in Norfolk life.

The family reached out to their employees. Unlike some other large companies they cared for their welfare and in 1864, a school opened its doors in a fine flint building still standing proud on Carrow Hill overlooking the factory.

You may also want to watch:

There had already been a small school at Stoke and then over a carpenter's shop in King Street, Norwich, before the school opened.

The Norfolk News reported at the time: "The spacious and elegant building erected on Carrow Hill has been opened for the Day and Sunday Schools. Special attention was directed to the admirable arrangements adopted for ventilation, lighting and for the separation of classes, to the large and spacious Infant Class-room."

In 1871 Francis Beales took over headmaster and introduced activities such as domestic economy, gardening, physical care and games.

There was also manual instruction in chip carving, Venetian ironwork. Clay modelling, carpentry, bee keeping and embossed leather work.

When Frances left the school and went to work as secretary of the pensions department at Colman's the new head was former pupil John Olorenshaw who took over in 1899 until the school closed in 1919.

A century ago, when the school transferred to Norwich Education Authority there were more than 600 boys and girls on the books.

The pupils transferred "up the hill" to Lakenham Council School on City Road which opened on Armistice Day - it had been used as a hospital during the Great War - with members of the Colman family present.

The much loved and respected Mr Olorenshaw became headmaster at Lakenham and when he retired was elected to Norwich City Council where he represented the people of Lakenham.

The buildings remained in use by J & J Colman Ltd., for Sunday School and adult school work, entertainments and meetings and research laboratories the 1960s. Today the old school, now offices and homes, stands as a memory of the mustard-makers.

Join our local history project and help us digitise old Eastern Daily Press newspapers

Most Read

‘He lived and breathed the club’ - Tributes to Norwich City fan killed in NDR crash

Norwich City fan David Powell was killed in a crash on the Norwich Northern Distributor Road (Picture: Archant Library)

Crash on A47 causes delays

Emergency services have been called to a crash on the A47. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Mother’s anguish after son, 23, found hanged

Callum Speck, 23, died in hospital after being found at his home in Norwich. Picture: Speck family

Driver’s anger at confusion over ‘free’ car park after £100 fine

The car park on Bridge Road. Photo: Matthew Nixon

Owners told to remove swimming pool and demolish building at north Norfolk home

NNDC has served an enforcement notice on a property in Holt Road, Cley. This picture does not show the property. Picture: Google Maps

Most Read

School announces closure three weeks before start of new term

Hethersett Old Hall School will not be reopening in September. Picture: Dave Guttridge

Owners told to remove swimming pool and demolish building at north Norfolk home

NNDC has served an enforcement notice on a property in Holt Road, Cley. This picture does not show the property. Picture: Google Maps

Man in his 40s killed in NDR crash

A person has died in a crash on the Norwich Northern Distributor Road (NDR) between the A140 and the B1150. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

Rat ‘ran from food area’ towards customers in McDonald’s

A rat was found at McDonald's in Pakefield. File photo of rat. Picture Google/Getty.

15 famous people who live in Norfolk

Celebs In Norfolk Photo: PA IMAGES

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Norfolk coastal spot named as one of Attenborough’s favourite places to visit in the world

Sir David Attenborough (C) David Parry/PA Wire

Driver’s anger at confusion over ‘free’ car park after £100 fine

The car park on Bridge Road. Photo: Matthew Nixon

‘He went to work and never came home’ - widow shares grief at losing husband to sudden death syndrome on motorway

Sue Hales lost her husband Philip to sudden death syndrome last year. Pictured, Mrs Hales with a photo from their first date in 1980. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

Teenage hacker who targeted ‘high profile’ Instagram accounts ordered to hand over £400,000

Elliott Gunton was given 20 months in prison for computer hacking offences. Picture: Getty Images

TEAM NEWS: Hernandez set for long term layoff after freak knee injury in fall at home

Norwich City wide player Onel Hernandez has suffered a knee injury Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists