Search

Advanced search

Opinion

‘Tis the season to manage your festive expectations

PUBLISHED: 10:41 23 December 2018 | UPDATED: 10:54 23 December 2018

Christmas can be the most stressful time of the year. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Christmas can be the most stressful time of the year. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Iakov Filimonov

It’s the most stressful time of the year…

Ah, all the context cues that relentlessly hammer home the fact that Christmas is a time for unbridled JOY and lovely family gatherings, all the scientific evidence about the Merry Christmas Coronary and the Happy New Year Heart Attack, all the homegrown evidence that Christmas is often a massive let-down – it’s enough to give anyone an attack of the MAKE IT ALL GO AWAYs.

We’re so used to being swamped with endless scenes of wonderfully happy families in perfectly decorated homes eating a selection of carefully-prepared food and being granted their every festive wish that we forget that the last time we were part of a family Christmas it was messy, chaotic and if any of you had been granted one magical wish, it would have been that it was no longer Christmas. I love Christmas, although often in retrospect and not as it’s actually happening.

For those of us whose Christmas doesn’t look like it does on cards or adverts or films, I offer this advice gleaned from the perilous rock-face of real life.

Some Christmas coping mechanisms:

-Repeat to yourself, over and over, “it’s just one day”. This only works if it IS just one day – if your family celebrations will stretch over several days, repeat to yourself, over and over, “next year I will not put myself through this again”.

-Someone you thought knew you better will buy you something hateful. Practice your happy face in the mirror until it looks genuine and remember that your loss is a charity shop’s gain, which means that in real terms, you are close to attaining sainthood.

- The way to avoid rowing with your family at Christmas is not to row with them.

-The way to avoid listening to other members of your family rowing at Christmas is more complicated, but could involve (a) removing yourself to another room, especially if you are cooking, when you can suddenly develop a diva-like inability to have anyone within 10 paces of you in case they ruin your creativity with the pigs-in-blankets/yule log/stuffing balls (b) choosing to go away for Christmas, preferably involving a plane trip, like Wham! did (c) industrial ear-plugs.

-Do not talk about Brexit/immigration policies/religion/how much someone else is eating/other people’s dietary preferences/sexuality/unemployment/the time you had a better Christmas at the dinner table, especially if you have a mix of generations in the same room. Practice utterly bland conversational topics such as ‘My Favourite Ever Gravy’.

-Never be off guard: there will be members of your family that can start a full-scale row on their own in an empty room. If your parents are there, regardless of your age, at some point you will feel compelled to regress to childhood and behave like a tired toddler or particularly gruesome teenager at precisely the same time as you are dealing with your own tired toddlers and gruesome teenagers. This is called “the sandwich generation” and you are the unpleasant filling.

-Christmas dinner is just a posh roast. While I appreciate you may not have a husband who works at a restaurant and can make the whole lot for you so that you can miraculously whip up a three course meal in about five minutes (it’s a revelation – please all go out and marry someone  who can cook) there’s no need  to make a gigantic effort with Christmas dinner, especially  if you serve it with copious alcohol. Genuinely: the key is the booze.

- Buy comedy hats. Comedy hats are the best way to mask the fact that you haven’t made a discernible effort with Christmas dinner. This year, I have gone for the sombrero/false moustache combination for everyone, from three-year-olds to 78-year-olds.

-Make a pact with yourself that next year, you will have no truck with Elf on the bloody Shelf.

-Did I mention the copious amounts of alcohol? Merry Christmas. See you on the other side.

Most Read

Man dies after crash between car and lorry

The B1077 at Northacre between Watton and Attleborough has been closed following a serious crash. Picture: Sophie Smith

‘I have lost everything now’ – drink driver’s shock at being told he will lose licence

Norwich Magistrates' Court. Picture: Denise Bradley.

Police join Norfolk family in search for missing mother of five

Hannah Thomas is appealing for help to trace her mother, Sandra, pictured, who is missing. Pictures: Hannah Thomas

Driver attacked following crash at busy roundabout

The incident happened on Sunday (December 16) at the roundabout on the A47-A1101 Elm High Road in Wisbech. Picture: Google Streetview

Pitch and putt course to close after costing taxpayers £50,000 per year

Dip Farm Pitch and Putt, Lowestoft, will be shut down later this month. Photo: Sentinel Leisure Trust.

Most Read

Young man dies in Hatfield

Police and firefighters attended Aviation Avenue in Hatfield in the early hours of this morning. Picture: Supplied

Assault at Welwyn Garden City McDonald’s after teens threaten staff

McDonald's in Welwyn Garden City town centre. Picture Danny Loo

Welwyn Garden City assault victim has ‘bleed on his brain’

The Two Willows in Welwyn Garden City. Picture: Danny Loo

Man armed with bread knife chases pedestrians in Welwyn Garden City

Two men were chased in Hardings, Welwyn Garden City, by a man with a bread knife. Picture: Google Street View

Welwyn Garden City dad of newborn ‘gutted’ by theft of work tools

Shane's tools were stolen from his van in Mountway Close, Welwyn Garden City. Picture: Google Street View

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Family and friends appeal for help in tracing missing man Josh Barnes

Family and friends have issued an appeal for help in tracing Josh Barnes, who has been missing since the early hours of Saturday, December 22. Picture: The Barnes family

Man dies in Eriswell Crash

A road has been closed while emergancy services attend to a crashin Mildenhall. Picture: Getty

Vehicle stopped by police for being in ‘a dangerous condition’

Police stopped a vehicle that was being driven in a dangerous condition. Picture: Archant

Drugs seized in north Norfolk village

Highfield Close in Great Ryburgh. Photo: Google

‘Plucked from the sea’- remembering a dramatic wartime rescue by Norfolk’s coastal guardians

Cromer lifeboat Louisa Heartwell battles through the surf towards the stricken SS Fernebo. A painting by Tim Thompson
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists