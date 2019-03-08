All booked up for Christmas

Whether you want to lose yourself in someone else's story or get clued up on a period of history you know little about, the festive period is the perfect time to dive, nose-first, into a great book.

The book department team at Jarrold have revealed the books they'd most like to find under the Christmas tree in 2019: Reynolds Stone A Memoir, by Humphrey Stone; The Dark is Rising, by Susan Cooper; and 'Twas the Night Before Christmas

There's nothing quite like getting a new book for Christmas. Whether you choose a festive favourite, a beautiful picture book, the latest celebrity biography or the thriller you've been waiting all year to read, those long, laid-back days between Christmas and new year offer plenty of time to curl up with a new read.

To get some inspiration, we spoke to the team at Jarrold's book department to find out what they were hoping to find under the tree this year.

"The book I hope I'll find under the tree this Christmas is a beautiful new hardback about the life and work of the artist Reynolds Stone (1909-1979)," says manager and book buyer Holly Ainley. "A distinguished wood engraver, his legacy is all around us, from the coat of arms on the British passport, to the masthead for The Times. The book is full of illustrations, photographs and design; perfect for dipping in to after Christmas dinner!"

Emma loves 'Twas the Night Before Christmas - a true classic. "I can never fail to get into the Christmas spirit whenever I read 'Twas the Night Before Christmas' - it's such a classic!"

Debbie's choice, The Dark Rising by Susan Cooper, is something mysterious. "This thrilling tale of good versus evil set at Christmas, makes the dark nights seem packed with magic, mystery and snow!"

Here are some more top Christmas picks from Jarrold:

Local interest - The Norfolk Almanac, by Keith Skipper; Brilliant Beacons: Portraits of East Anglian Churches, by Peter Tolhurst

Fiction - The Book of Dust Volume Two: The Secret Commonwealth, by Philip Pullman; The Giver of Stars, by JoJo Moyes; Agent Running in the Field, by John Le Carre

Childrens - Forgotten Fairy Tales of Brave and Brilliant Girls; The Polar Express, by Chris Van Allsburg

Biography - Me, by Elton John; Lady in Waiting, by Anne Glenconner

Festive favourites - 'Twas the Nightshift Before Christmas, by Adam Kay; Last Christmas, by Greg Wise and Emma Thompson