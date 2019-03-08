Search

Advanced search

Enjoy Gardenning More

Even the old Oxford English can't describe this shambles

PUBLISHED: 13:39 03 May 2019 | UPDATED: 13:39 03 May 2019

Linnets owner Stephen Cleeve ... you wonder what this week's chaos has cost him Picture: Ian Burt

Linnets owner Stephen Cleeve ... you wonder what this week's chaos has cost him Picture: Ian Burt

Archant 2018

It’s a long way from the top to the bottom of the food chain, but bear with me as I try to share the experience of everyone connected in any way to King’s Lynn Town Football Club this week.

To give you a flavour of what is to come, I will quote the club's affable media officer, Mark Hearle.

When I asked him how he'd some up this most bizarre of weeks, he replied: “Diabolical, shambles - any words like, just take you pick, they all apply.”

In a nutshell, Lynn are playing Stratford Town in a play-off semi-final on Saturday afternoon at The Walks (3pm). It should have been played last Wednesday, but out of the blue Stratford revealed they were being investigated for playing an ineligible player. Inquiry opened, details hardly forthcoming, game postponed. Which meant the other semi-final, out of fairness, also had to be postponed.

Then the fun began. Would Stratford be pushed out of the play-off spot with a points punishment? And when would the game be played? And could Stourbridge host Alvechurch at the same time in their semi?

The game moved from Wednesday, to Friday, to Monday, to Sunday and then to Saturday afternoon. Which is where it stayed - although the other teams can't play theirs until Monday which, in a strange change of fortune, actually favours this afternoon's winners.

The play-off final will now be next Wednesday, not Bank Holiday Monday. And for someone like me who absolutely detests the whole concept of play-offs in any sport, comes the added kick in the goolies - the play-off final winners then have a 'super final' against their Northern Premier League counterparts. Away. Next Saturday. With two less days to prepare because South Shields and Warrington contest their play-off final on Monday.

See what Mark Hearle meant about liberal use of the Queen's English?

I have never known anything like it, but to put it into context, I have placed myself at the end of the aforementioned food chain. On several occasions I have had to rearrange my lfie, and that of several colleagues, at least three photographers, and a lot of page planners and designers. There's also the not inconsiderable matter of having to withdraw from a family curry night at one of East Anglia's finest eateries, in Spalding. A day off with my wife has gone, next day's roster is reshuffled.

And this is at the bottom of the food chain.

Imagine if Lynn get through today and Wednesday, they will have two days to prepare for the super final (what a ridiculous title that has turned out to be). They would travel on Friday so that leaves Thursday to rest. Or go to work to pay the bills.

One absolute idiot on social media said it shouldn't matter because players often played this number of games in a short space of time and after all, it happens in World Cups. Forgetting that these are p rt-timers, with jobs and lives.

I digress (I mentioned it because it shows how this situation has thrown up chaos).

Anyway, the players didn't know if they were coming or going. Manager Ian Culverhouse is a very clever footballign man, but he will surely never have taken a Wednesday training session not knowing which day the next game was, and who'd they'd be lining up against. You cannot prepare for a big match in that way.

Still at the top of the food chain we have the club - owner Stephen Cleeve was livid this week. And rightly so. There is the prospect of losing a lot of money – and football clubs gobble up enough of that already. Fans in two minds may just have decided to bin it off as a bad thing. It's a holiday weekend as well – arrangements have to be made and this football match suddenly went to the back of the queue. Then there's matchday staff, catering, security =- a million things that you and I take for granted.

The food chain is extremely long but everyone along it has been poorly treated by the worst sporting cock-up I have ever seen.

I did at one stage think that Stratford, having caused the absolute mayhem, should have done the right thing and withdrawn from the play-offs. I hate the idea of that, because it is not the fault of the players or their fans. But I hate the idea that Lynn have been so badly treated, through no fault of their own.

You may also want to watch:

But Stratford flagged up the issue a long time ago so it is the suits who could have done an awful lot more: simply by docking them four points as they did to another team for the same offence. That would have kept them in the same league position and the same involvement in the play-offs. But the suits dragged their feet and chaos followed.

It has been truly appalling.

Get well soon, Dale

Good to hear King's Lynn Stars manager Dale Allitt is on the mend.

Allitt did such a brilliant job last season in as the Stars topped the league and were KO Cup finalists, but he has been forced to miss the start of this season with illness.

“I suffered a virus which had an impact on the brain,” he explained. “It's been very hard for me to deal with at times, I only bought a new car in February and I've only done 70 miles in it! Basically I cannot do anything stressful, like managing a speedway team! Pete (Schroeck) is doing a great job and I thank him for what he's doing at King's Lynn. I want to come along and watch the boys, hopefully I will crop up at King's Lynn at some stage but that doesn't mean I'm ready to come back. Speedway is pretty low in my list of priorities right now, my health is first and foremost what I have to get right.”

Too right. Speedway is a cracking, supportive community and many fans have sent their wishes. I add mine and hope Dale gets well soon.

Pathetic decision

I sort of get where some people are coming from in the Caster Semenya case - and it is not a place I wish to be.

The South African runner has effectively been told to take performing-reducing drugs because the natural gift she was born with is proving too much for her rivals.

The Court of Arbitration for Sport have upheld the IAAF's rules that Semenya and other female runners who, like her, have unusually high testosterone levels, must take medication to reduce the levels of the male sex hormone. Semenya appealed, the Court rejected it.

I wasn't born with Usain Bolt's legs, or Teemu Pukki's feet, or Tim Krul's hands, which is why I write about these things rather than participate in them. Remember the cyclist Miguel Indurain? Had a resting heart rate of 28 beats a minute. Born with it. Natural. He was a brilliant cyclist, but I don't recall anyone challenging what nature gave him and asking him to correct it.

The IAAF have pulled off a shocker here. Horrible.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Cannabis factory discovered on Sprowston Road

Police said the cannabis factory was discovered at a property in the Sprowston Road area of Norwich. Photo: Norfolk police

Local election 2019 results: Relive the drama of the day as it unfolded

Sam outside the City Gates Centre polling station. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

‘His legacy will never be forgotten’ - Wife’s tribute to husband killed in A11 crash

Rikki Loades, who died in a crash on the A11. Photo: Norfolk Constabulary

Severe rail disruption after person hit by train

Greater Anglia said a person was struck by a train earlier today (May 3) between Ilford and Shenfield. Photo: Sonya Duncan

Local election 2019 results in full: What happened in your ward?

There are 18 seats left to play for, as we pass half way mark in West Norfolk it's Cons 9, Lab 8, Ind 6 and Gr 1

Most Read

Local election 2019 results: Relive the drama of the day as it unfolded

Sam outside the City Gates Centre polling station. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

One person has died and another injured following A11 crash

A person has been killed in a crash on the A11 near Wymondham this morning. Picture: Denise Bradley

One of Norwich’s most famous restaurants closes down

The scene at Pedro's in Chapelfield Gardens earlier this week. Pic: Archant.

Man found dead in churchyard

Foresnsics officers in St Mary's Church yard in Diss after a body was found. Photo: Ella Wilkinson

Man found dead at Mousehold Heath in Norwich is named

The man who was found dead at Mousehold Heath in Norwich on Easter Monday is named as Mark Sewell. Picture: Dan Grimmer

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Local election 2019 results: Relive the drama of the day as it unfolded

Sam outside the City Gates Centre polling station. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

New homeowner left with no garden as her builder disappears with £7,000

Fiona Lever in her garden which her workman abandoned. Photo: Archant

Local elections 2019: Dramatic election day in Norfolk as Conservatives suffer bruising Brexit backlash

Morning all from the @SNorfolkCouncil local election count at Long Stratton Leisure Centre. Vote verification is complete and the counting proper has just begun

Plans for new 9,400 sqft warehouse at Atlas Works site

Atlas Works in Lenwade. Photo: Google Maps

Pukki: Norwich City won’t be changed by Premier League trappings

Teemu Pukki celebrates promotion with the Norwich City fans at Carrow Road, and the Finnish flag. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists