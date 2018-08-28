Search

We must never forget those who gave their lives for us

PUBLISHED: 09:37 10 November 2018 | UPDATED: 09:43 10 November 2018

Remembrance events marks the centenary of the end of the First World War are being held across South Norfolk. Picture: Antony Kelly

A century since the guns fell silent on the Western Front, we will gather to remember them.

On the 11th hour, on the 11th hour of the 11th month, we will honour those who gave their tomorrow for our today.

The First World War touched every city, every town and every village.

Thousands and thousands of young men from our county alone did not come home from the carnage that raged from 1914 - 1918.

Many lie today in some corner of a foreign field that will be forever Norfolk, to paraphrase the great war poet Rupert Brooke, who died on his way to Gallipoli in 1915.

They were among more than 15m who perished in a war that was waged on a truly industrial scale. Millions more were maimed or wounded in what would later be briefly dubbed the war to end all wars until conflict engulfed Europe once again.

They fell in the fields of Flanders and the Dardanelles, from the Somme to the Argonne.

They gave their lives for freedom and the values we hold so dear today.

With the First World War fading further from living memory each year, it is our duty to make sure that they are not forgotten.

We can not let them slip from the conscience of our nation like the fading faces in the sepia-tinted pictures of young soldiers heading for the front.

So many never returned to their loved ones. So many families were torn apart.

Their ultimate sacrifice must not have been in vain. That is why we should wear our poppies and join one of the many acts of remembrance taking place across our region on Remembrance Sunday.

Newsletter Sign Up

