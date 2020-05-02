Search

Children send photo messages to grandparents in isolation

PUBLISHED: 17:18 02 May 2020 | UPDATED: 17:31 02 May 2020

Children have been sending messages through the EDP and Norwich Evening News to their grandparents who are currently in isolation. Picture: Matthew Hammond/Charlotte Meachen/Rebecca Yeoman

Children have been sending messages through the EDP and Norwich Evening News to their grandparents who are currently in isolation. Picture: Matthew Hammond/Charlotte Meachen/Rebecca Yeoman

Matthew Hammond/Charlotte Meachen/Rebecca Yeoman

Across Norfolk, families are finding themselves separated from their loved ones due to the restrictions which are part of the country’s battle against the coronavirus (COVID-19).

Great Grandad Roberts. We all love and miss you. Hannah, Georgia, Billy and Archie xxxxGreat Grandad Roberts. We all love and miss you. Hannah, Georgia, Billy and Archie xxxx

Older people are seen as amongst those most at risk, which means grandparents are facing being isolated from their grandchildren. Modern technology is proving to be brilliant for keeping in touch with many children talking to their grandparents via video call. Many families have taken the chance to have their messages along with a photo published in the Eastern Daily Press and Norwich Evening News.

The messages from children to their grandparents say how much they miss them and can’t wait to see them again.

If you would like to send a message to your grandparents, please send your photo and message to sarah.ravencroft@archant.co.uk - additionally if you wish for your message to be published in one of our weekly titles please include which title in the email.

Harrison is missing cuddles with his grandparents, he was 6 weeks old when we went into lockdown and now nearing 3 months he has grown so much and is becoming a real cheeky little chappy, there's nothing funnier than sticking his tongue out at us! He cannot wait to be reunited for more cuddles! xHarrison is missing cuddles with his grandparents, he was 6 weeks old when we went into lockdown and now nearing 3 months he has grown so much and is becoming a real cheeky little chappy, there's nothing funnier than sticking his tongue out at us! He cannot wait to be reunited for more cuddles! x

Charlotte is missing the Matthews family, her best friend Maddie and can’t wait to meet her new baby cousin Zak.Charlotte is missing the Matthews family, her best friend Maddie and can’t wait to meet her new baby cousin Zak.

Emily, aged 5, is missing her Grandma, Grandad and Archie (Swardeston), and her Nanny, Grandad and the chickens (Middleton)Emily, aged 5, is missing her Grandma, Grandad and Archie (Swardeston), and her Nanny, Grandad and the chickens (Middleton)

Neve who would love to say hello to Grandad Silver Fox and Nanny Susan Hagon-Powley.Neve who would love to say hello to Grandad Silver Fox and Nanny Susan Hagon-Powley.

Heather Page, we love and miss you lots Nanny. Big hugs from Isaac, Oscar, Rowan and Elliott. XxxHeather Page, we love and miss you lots Nanny. Big hugs from Isaac, Oscar, Rowan and Elliott. Xxx

