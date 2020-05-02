Children send photo messages to grandparents in isolation
PUBLISHED: 17:18 02 May 2020 | UPDATED: 17:31 02 May 2020
Matthew Hammond/Charlotte Meachen/Rebecca Yeoman
Across Norfolk, families are finding themselves separated from their loved ones due to the restrictions which are part of the country’s battle against the coronavirus (COVID-19).
Older people are seen as amongst those most at risk, which means grandparents are facing being isolated from their grandchildren. Modern technology is proving to be brilliant for keeping in touch with many children talking to their grandparents via video call. Many families have taken the chance to have their messages along with a photo published in the Eastern Daily Press and Norwich Evening News.
The messages from children to their grandparents say how much they miss them and can’t wait to see them again.
If you would like to send a message to your grandparents, please send your photo and message to sarah.ravencroft@archant.co.uk - additionally if you wish for your message to be published in one of our weekly titles please include which title in the email.
You may also want to watch:
If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.