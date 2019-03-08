Search

Advanced search

Enjoy Gardenning More
Ad Feature

Does bubble tea sound like your cup of tea?

PUBLISHED: 10:04 09 August 2019 | UPDATED: 10:35 09 August 2019

Chatime was the first bubble tea shop to open in Norwich. Photo: Chatime.

Chatime was the first bubble tea shop to open in Norwich. Photo: Chatime.

Archant

Bubble tea, also known as boba milk tea or pearl milk tea, could be the most refreshing cuppa you've ever tried.

Chatime Norwich offer a loyalty card. Once your card is filled with stamps you'll receive £3.20 off your order. Photo: Chatime.Chatime Norwich offer a loyalty card. Once your card is filled with stamps you'll receive £3.20 off your order. Photo: Chatime.

Chatime was the very first bubble tea shop to open in Norwich, located in the city centre on Dove Street. It opened in 2016 and has been serving bubble tea seven days a week ever since.

We spoke to Shell Pizzey, owner of Chatime in Norwich, to find out more about what bubble tea is, how it's made and what flavours you can enjoy.

Bubble tea originated in Taiwan in the 80s, and is now available in countries all over the world. Photo: Chatime.Bubble tea originated in Taiwan in the 80s, and is now available in countries all over the world. Photo: Chatime.

What is bubble tea?

Traditionally a milk tea, bubble tea has evolved into a refreshing fruit tea too. It can be served hot or cold, making it suitable all year around. Bubble tea straws are much thicker than a standard straw because they're designed to allow you to consume the toppings as you're drinking. In most bubble tea shops you'll see a machine that seals the top of the cup with cellophane. This is great if you're on the go because you don't have to drink it straight away. When you're ready, you can pierce the cellophane with your straw and enjoy.

Chatime Norwich offers a selection of bubble teas, coolers and mousses. Their bubble tea isn't made with a powder, it's a fresh tea and all ingredients are imported from Taiwan. There's a secret to getting your straw through the seal. Shell told us: "The trick is to put your thumb over the top of the straw to make it airtight. That way, you won't struggle to pierce the seal and it won't spill out when you do."

Bubble tea can be served hot or cold, and made with milk or without. Photo: Chatime.Bubble tea can be served hot or cold, and made with milk or without. Photo: Chatime.

When was it invented?

Bubble tea originated in Taiwan in the 80s, and is now available in countries all over the world. It was given the name 'bubble tea' because of the thick layer of foam that forms on the top after it's shaken. The first Chatime store opened in 2010 in California, United States.

How is bubble tea made?

There are two main types of bubble tea, made with milk or without. "At Chatime Norwich our most popular milk teas are the Chatime milk tea, the chocolate milk tea, and our honeydew milk tea is really popular too. If you'd prefer a fruit tea, our passion fruit green tea and peach green tea are our customers' favourites," Shell told us.

What flavours and toppings are available?

There are toppings galore to choose from, it's these toppings which make bubble tea unique. The original and most popular topping is tapioca balls, which are a starch made from the root of cassava plants. You can opt for one of the jelly or popping pearl toppings if tapioca balls aren't to your taste. Shell said: "Our most popular topping is the tapioca balls for those who prefer a traditional bubble tea. We find our younger customers go for the popping pearls. These are available in many different flavours. From September 1 we are offering two new toppings, lychee popping pearls and grass jelly."

Is bubble tea suitable for vegetarians and vegans?

Bubble tea is typically suitable for vegetarians, but this depends on which toppings you have. Shell explains: "At Chatime Norwich, all of our toppings are suitable for vegetarians except pudding and mousse." Some bubble teas are suitable for vegans because they can be made with dairy-free milk. Chatime creates vegan-friendly bubble tea using soy milk.

Chatime

Keep an eye out for the special drinks that Chatime sell throughout the year. Currently they have two summer specials, green apple tea mojito and curacao tea mojito. Both of these are non-alcoholic and will be available until the end of the summer. Chatime is a global franchise, operating in 38 countries. Chatime Norwich offer a loyalty card that rewards you with a free topping once you've got six stamps and £3.20 off your order once your card is filled. It's available on Deliveroo, and has been since opening. Shell said: "We have a lot of Deliveroo orders, it's been very successful. We have an average rating of 4.8 out of five."

If you're a bubble tea fan and need your fix, Chatime is a great option. Never tried it? Pop into Chatime on Dove Street and see which topping takes your fancy. Follow Chatime on Facebook and Instagram.

Most Read

Woman in her 80s killed after bus crash in Norwich

Serious crash in Rose Lane, Norwich. PIC: Peter Walsh

City centre road reopens after woman in her 80s killed in double decker bus crash

Police at the scene of a collision on Rose Lane in Norwich

‘I thought it was a shotgun’ - man describes hearing fatal crash

Emergency services at scene after crash on Rose Lane. PIC: Jack Warren.

‘They’ve won’ - Fisherman quits Norfolk beach over abuse - but does not regret putting fence up

David Chambers. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

Jack Wills store reopens hours after bailiffs change locks

The Sheriffs Office has served Jack Wills in Southwold?s High Street with a forfeiture of lease notice. Photo: Contributed.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Two Norfolk fish and chip shops named among best in country

Two fish and chip shops in Wells have been shortlisted for Chip shop of the year. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Norwich Airport holiday provider goes bust – cancelling 19,000 future bookings

Super Break has cancelled trips from Norwich Airport to Iceland. Picture: impossiAble

Woman in her 80s killed after bus crash in Norwich

Serious crash in Rose Lane, Norwich. PIC: Peter Walsh

Holiday park unveils £6.5m redevelopment of water complex including state-of-the-art flumes

Double Olympic silver medallist, Jazz Carlin, officially opens the new Shore Water Park at Haven. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

‘A pleasure to see an angle grinder’ - Gates at beach that were blocking access are removed

Gates at West Runton beach have been removed. Picture: Helen Evans

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

‘I thought it was a shotgun’ - man describes hearing fatal crash

Emergency services at scene after crash on Rose Lane. PIC: Jack Warren.

‘It’s exactly like The Archers’ - Janet Street-Porter reveals she has moved to Norfolk

Janet-Street Porter Picture: PA Archive/PA Images

City centre road reopens after woman in her 80s killed in double decker bus crash

Police at the scene of a collision on Rose Lane in Norwich

‘They’ve won’ - Fisherman quits Norfolk beach over abuse - but does not regret putting fence up

David Chambers. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

‘Our boys and I will not collapse because we play at Anfield’ - Farke bullish ahead of Liverpool bow

Norwich City head coach Daniel Farke takes his side to Liverpool in the Premier League opener Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists