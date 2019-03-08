Students cook up a £20k fundraiser for hospice charity appeal

Cooking up a storm for charity: (from left) Hugo Stevenson, Priscilla Bacon Hospice appeal; Ellyn Roberts, Norwich School; Richard Hughes, Norwich Assembly House; Esther Wiggins, Norwich School; Glen Manton, Norwich School teacher; and Ruby Landis, Norwich School Picture: Keiron Tovell/www.keirontovell.com Archant

A new cookbook, produced by Norfolk students, is set to raise thousands of pounds for the Priscilla Bacon Hospice appeal.

Baking for Bacon, to be launched on October 15 in support of the Priscilla Bacon Hospice appeal, is packed full of recipes provided by restaurants and cafes in Norfolk and Suffolk, as well as from amateur bakers, including students at Norwich School and people involved with the charity.

With a price tag of £10 a copy, Baking for Bacon is expected to net the appeal £20,000.

After 40 years and with a growing and ageing local population, the trustees of Priscilla Bacon Lodge plan to build a new state-of-the-art centre, this year launching the Priscilla Bacon Hospice appeal.

They need £12.5 million for a new-build 24-bed hospice to be constructed on a semi-rural site close to the Norfolk & Norwich University Hospital.

The new hospice will offer the most modern facilities, plus a wider range of community day care and out-patient services, giving those who require care a greater breadth of choice.

Currently, the appeal stands at just short of £4 million.

Meanwhile, with guidance from Anna Stevenson, director of Stevenson Consulting PR and Marketing agency, Norwich School students opted to support the Priscilla Bacon Hospice appeal, and have dedicated the book to former Norwich School teacher John Walker, who died at Priscilla Bacon Lodge in the city.

As well as support from local restaurants and chefs, the pupils ran an in-school competition to give eight students the opportunity to have their recipe featured in the book, in memory of a loved one.

The winners recently cooked their recipes, overseen by Richard Hughes and his team at the Assembly House, with professional photos of their plates taken by Keiron Tovell.

Production costs of Baking for Bacon have been underwritten by Dardan Security, Loveday & Partners and The Last Wine Bar, supported by print company Colour Print, enabling the total cash raised to go directly to the appeal.

Baking for Bacon is priced at £10, with all profits going to the Priscilla Bacon Hospice appeal. It will be available at local bookshops as well as the Priscilla Bacon Hospice charity shops in Aylsham, Drayton, North Walsham, Sheringham, Stalham and Taverham, and at www.priscillabaconhospice.org.uk