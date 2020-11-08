9 celebrities who were born in Norfolk

Olivia Colman, Roger Taylor and Rupert Everett were all born in Norfolk. Picture: PA Archive/PA Images/Dominic Lipinski/David Parry/Matt Crossick PA Archive/PA Images/Dominic Lipinski/David Parry/Matt Crossick

An Oscar-winner, international rugby players, and even a member of Queen: Norfolk is the birthplace to some very successful names. Here is a list of celebrities who were born in Nelson’s County.

Olivia Colman Picture: PA Archive/PA Images/Dominic Lipinski Olivia Colman Picture: PA Archive/PA Images/Dominic Lipinski

Olivia Colman

Olivia Colman was born in Norwich in 1974 and attended Norwich High School for Girls and Gresham’s School in Holt. Colman’s acting breakthrough came from Channel 4’s comedy series Peep Show.

Colman has since gone on to receive numerous accolades for her work in The Night Manager, The Crown and ,in 2018, she won the Oscar award for Best Actress for her role as Queen Anne in The Favourite.

Sir James Dyson Picture: PA Wire/PA Images Sir James Dyson Picture: PA Wire/PA Images

Sir James Dyson

Sir James was born in Cromer and attended Gresham’s School in Holt before he left for London to study engineering at the Royal College of Art.

He is an inventor and entrepreneur who found Dyson Ltd and invented the Dual Cyclone bagless vacuum cleaner. He topped The Times’ 2020 Rich List with a net worth of £16.2 billion.

Cathy Dennis. Photo by Simon Finlay Cathy Dennis. Photo by Simon Finlay

Cathy Dennis

The British singer, songwriter, record producer and actress was born in Norwich in 1968 and attended Taverham High School. Whilst her solo career brought some success, Dennis achieved great success through song writing.

Some of the hits she has written include Can’t Get You Out of My Head by Kylie Minogue, I Kissed A Girl by Katy Perry, Reach by S Club 7 and Toxic by Britney Spears.

Roger Taylor Picture: PA Archive/PA Images/David Parry Roger Taylor Picture: PA Archive/PA Images/David Parry

Roger Taylor

Roger Taylor was born in King’s Lynn in 1949 and lived on 87 High Street and Beulah Street before moving to Cornwall. Taylor met Brian May and Tim Staffell in 1968 at Imperial College and they became a band called Smile from 1968-1970.

It was 1969 when Taylor began working with Freddie Mercury at the Kensington Market. In 1970, Taylor turned down the chance to be the drummer in Genesis and instead the band Smile (Taylor and May) evolved into Queen after Freddie Mercury joined.

Myleene Klass Picture: Ian Burt Myleene Klass Picture: Ian Burt

Myleene Klass

Myleene Klass was born in Great Yarmouth in 1978. She attended Notre Dame High School in Norwich and moved to Cliff Park High in Gorleston-On-Sea.

She first made a name for herself when she became part of pop band Hear’Say alongside Kym Marsh and Suzanne Shaw. After the band, Klass turned to television presenting as well as appearing on reality shows. In September 2020, it was announced she was set to be a contestant on ITV’s Dancing on Ice.

Rupert Everett Picture: PA Archive/PA Images/Matt Crossick Rupert Everett Picture: PA Archive/PA Images/Matt Crossick

Rupert Everett

In 1959, Ruper Everett was born in Burnham Deepdale however from the age of seven, he was educated in Hampshire. He earned his first Bafta nomination in 1981 for his role in the play, and subsequent, film Another Country.

From there he has had a long career as an actor. Some may know Everett from his role as George Downes in My Best Friend’s Wedding for which he received a second Bafta nomination and his first Golden Globe Award nomination. For younger generations, you may or may not recognise Everett as Camilla Fritton, the Headmistress of St Trinians.

George North Picture: PA Archive/PA Images/Adam Davy George North Picture: PA Archive/PA Images/Adam Davy

George North

George North was born in King’s Lynn in 1992, but when he turned two, the family moved to Anglesey which is an island off the north west coast of Wales.

North began his rugby career at the Scarlets and then progressed to premiership team Northampton Saints in 2013. North has been playing for Wales since 2010 and has 96 caps and 40 tries under his belt.

Ed Balls Picture: Neil Didsbury Ed Balls Picture: Neil Didsbury

Ed Balls

Edward Balls was born in Norwich in 1967 but moved to Nottingham when he was eight. Balls’ political career kicked off in 1994 when he was appointed economic adviser to shadow chancellor Gordon Brown.

Between 2005 and 2015, he took on roles such as; economic secretary to the treasury, secretary of state for children, schools and families and shadow home secretary. Another highlight is Balls’ performance to Gangnam Style on Strictly Come Dancing in 2016.

Sigala was born in Norwich in 1992. Picture: PA Archive/PA Images/Isabel Infantes Sigala was born in Norwich in 1992. Picture: PA Archive/PA Images/Isabel Infantes

Sigala

Sigala, whose real name is Bruce Fielder, was born in Norwich in 1992. He first showed interest in music at the age of eight, when he began learning how to play piano. He attended Reepham High School and Norwich City College.

Sigala’s debut single was called Easy Love, which uses the melody from Jackson 5’s single ABC. He has worked alongside other British artists such as Craig David, Ella Eyre and Paloma Faith. He has had 11 UK Top 40 songs.