Eye and ear specialist now open for customers in need of essential care

Cecil Amey Opticians has opened its nine branches across Norfolk and Suffolk for essential eye and hearing care by pre-booked appointment only Picture: Cecil Amey Opticians Cecil Amey Opticians

Family-run eye and ear care specialist Cecil Amey was only able to offer emergency care during lockdown

As the UK high street starts to reopen, local eye and hearing care specialist Cecil Amey Opticians is one such business welcoming its customers back. The family-run firm has opened its nine branches across Norfolk and Suffolk for essential eye and hearing care by pre-booked appointment only.

Emma Amey says: “As the government guidelines have changed we’re now able to see our patients again for essential care by pre-booked appointment only. We have hand sanitiser on arrival,our staff are fully-equipped with the necessary PPE and we require patients to wear a mask. Many coming in now have commented on how safe they feel with the locked door policy.”

Normal services ground to a halt during lockdown, during which time five members of the Amey family manned the practises for emergency appointments. They also dispensed and repaired broken glasses for key workers and organised the delivery of thousands of contact lenses orders.

“We really missed our lovely teams, our patients and the general buzz of our nine busy practices,” says Emma, but adds that they were heartened by the support of their suppliers, who donated PPE and in-store signage for social distancing.

Emma adds: “We look forward to welcoming all of our patients back into our practices, so please do call and make an appointment, we will be delighted to see you.”

To book an essential appointment at Cecil Amey Opticians, call your local practice or book online.