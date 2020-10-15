How a gift in your will can help beat cancer

Susan plans to leave money in her will to help fight cancer. Gifts in wills fund a third of Cancer Research UK's invaluable work Picture: Laura Ashman/Cancer Research UK Archant

Cancer Research UK relies on donations to fund its vital research. Find out how you can support its work.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Around 35,500* people in the East of England are diagnosed with cancer each year. The same amount of people could fill Cambridge United’s stadium four times over. This is why research in to finding new, kinder treatments and improved tests is vital. And research requires funding.

Many research projects across the UK, such as those at the Cambridge Institute, benefit from the generosity of people leaving a gift to Cancer Research UK in their will.

Susan from Cambridge had lost both her parents to cancer by the age of 30. She believes research can make a difference and wants to do what she can to stop cancer affecting people’s lives. Susan has pledged to leave a share of her will to Cancer Research UK.

“In 1974 my mother was generally not feeling very well. I learned she had been diagnosed with lung cancer. She was told she could be treated, so she underwent radiotherapy.

“It only struck us gradually that the treatment had been stopped. Not because she was getting better, but because there was nothing more the doctors could do. She died in June 1975.

“Three years later my father was hospitalised. It was discovered that he had cancer in his lungs which reached his brain. My father was diagnosed in July 1978 and died six weeks later.

You may also want to watch:

“I have probably experienced no more cancer deaths than other people, but because I am very aware of it, I am very motivated to help.

“I want to leave as much as I can to Cancer Research UK, which is why I have left a residuary gift. It ensures that a share of my estate goes to the charity.

“The process of leaving a gift was incredibly easy. I downloaded the Gift in Wills guide from the Cancer Research UK website which provided all of the information I needed.”

Gifts in Wills fund more than a third of Cancer Research UK’s incredible and vital work.

To find out more, get your free Gifts in Wills guide here

*Based on the average annual number of new cases of all cancers combined excluding non-melanoma skin cancer (ICD10 C00-C97 excl.C44) diagnosed in the East of England between 2015 and 2017.