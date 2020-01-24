Search

This Norwich café is now delivering brunch at weekends

PUBLISHED: 12:59 24 January 2020 | UPDATED: 12:59 24 January 2020

Kate Raven of Nanny's Cakes in Sir George Morse Park has started breakfast deliveries. Byline: Sonya Duncan (C) Archant 2020

Have a lay-in and get a fry-up, breakfast bun or pancakes brought right to your front door.

Saturday and Sunday should be the laziest days of the week. A time to have a lay-in, read the papers, listen to the radio, indulge in a big, bolstering breakfast.

But often, as usual, life gets in the way, and many of us are more likely to pour a bowl of cereal than treat ourselves to a fry up.

But Nannys Cakes in the Park, which Kate Raven opened last spring in Norwich's Sir George Morse Park, is hoping to help, by offering breakfast and brunch deliveries to customers in the city living within a two mile radius of the business. It will, Kate hopes, appeal to those who've had a heavy night before, to time-poor families, and to people (such as those with mobility issues) who find it difficult to leave their homes.

"We're serving everything from breakfast baps and sausage baps to poached eggs with hollandaise and pancakes," says Kate, adding that toppings for these include bacon and maple syrup, Nutella with marshmallows and chocolate sauce, and mixed berry compote."

"And people love our 'mega breakfast'. It has got hash browns, sausages, bacon, black pudding, eggs, beans, mushrooms, tomatoes and tea or coffee for £8.95. The regular breakfast is bacon, sausage, eggs, beans and mushrooms, and then we do a Fry Light breakfast as a slimming option, and a vegetarian breakfast.

"We use a lot of local suppliers for our breakfast. All our meat is from Hazels Butchers, bread's from Krusty Corner and the eggs are delivered from Tuddenham way. We're trying to keep it as local as we can and we've also just sourced recyclable packaging."

Later this year the food entrepreneur, who started out as a home cake maker before being offered space in the park from the local council (which converted an old boot shed for her last April) is looking forward to adding indoor seating at Nannys Cakes in the Park.

"At the moment I've only got outdoor seating so it can be quiet at this time of year. But the council's just supplied me with a shipping container we're having done as indoor seating. We have a lot of older people who aren't coming out in the winter as it's hard for them to get about so that will really help."

In a real family affair, Kate's husband and children are all involved in the café, where as well as breakfast they dish up hot jacket potatoes, home-cooked meals, homemade scones, pasties, cakes, traybakes, sausage rolls, pies and more.

It's open from Wednesday to Sunday, 9am to 3pm, and breakfast and brunch deliveries will be available from 9.30am to 12noon on Saturdays and Sundays. "We've had great feedback so far. The comments have been really good - everyone says the food's nice and hot and enjoyable."

