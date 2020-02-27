Food lover launches Brazilian sweets business in Norwich

Now's your chance to experience the delights of fudgy brigadeiros and Nutella-filled ninhos.

A food lover from Norwich is finally realising her dream of selling the snacks and treats she treasured in her childhood.

Brazilian native Marcela Costa recently launched delivery service, The Emporium, and has caused delicious ripples of intrigue in the city, with bloggers, shops and those in the know vying to get their mitts on her Insta-friendly traditional South American sweets and savoury fried nibbles.

"I started out actually because I saw an opportunity here," Marcela says. "We don't have Brazilian sweets and savouries in Norwich so I thought I could do something different. Something high quality and more customised and personalised. And I wanted to sell directly to customers myself."

Every single piece that leaves Marcela's kitchen is handmade, with many based on old family recipes. "People just don't know how amazing, especially the finger foods, are. You can buy lots of my coxinhas and have friends round, and family and fry them. Then they're ready to serve. People love them. They're from a recipe from my mother, who used to have a business in Brazil making them."

Savouries range from the potato dough based, filled coxinha, stuffed with pulled chicken, to mince, shrimp or cheese and ham risoles, and cheese balls.

On the sweeter side, there's a range of refined sugar-free protein balls and muffins. But what people are really going crazy for locally are Marcela's delightful sweets.

Anyone who's been to Brazil may be familiar with brigadeiros. Made (as most of the range is) with gooey sweetened condensed milk, brigadeiros can be likened to a melting chocolate caramel fudge. "These are my favourite, but I love them all. I can customise them too, covering them in different coatings like nuts or sprinkles, whatever the customer wants."

The sweets contain no preservatives and also include beijinhos (creamy coconut caramels), ninho (milky, chewy caramels filled with Nutella) and the peanut-based cajuhinzos.

They can be purchased from The Emporium's Instagram page, Etsy, and some other limited outlets, with the maker hoping to appear at food markets throughout the year too, including a summer market at The Forum on June 5.

"People have been so supportive," Marcela smiles. "I'm lucky I've found so many to help me and I'm hoping this will grow because people love the products and I make everything with a lot of love."