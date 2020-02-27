Search

Advanced search

Enjoy Gardenning More

Food lover launches Brazilian sweets business in Norwich

PUBLISHED: 14:17 27 February 2020 | UPDATED: 14:17 27 February 2020

Sweets by The Emporium, Norwich Picture: Marcela Costas

Sweets by The Emporium, Norwich Picture: Marcela Costas

Archant

Now's your chance to experience the delights of fudgy brigadeiros and Nutella-filled ninhos.

Sweets by The Emporium, Norwich Picture: Marcela CostasSweets by The Emporium, Norwich Picture: Marcela Costas

A food lover from Norwich is finally realising her dream of selling the snacks and treats she treasured in her childhood.

Brazilian native Marcela Costa recently launched delivery service, The Emporium, and has caused delicious ripples of intrigue in the city, with bloggers, shops and those in the know vying to get their mitts on her Insta-friendly traditional South American sweets and savoury fried nibbles.

"I started out actually because I saw an opportunity here," Marcela says. "We don't have Brazilian sweets and savouries in Norwich so I thought I could do something different. Something high quality and more customised and personalised. And I wanted to sell directly to customers myself."

Every single piece that leaves Marcela's kitchen is handmade, with many based on old family recipes. "People just don't know how amazing, especially the finger foods, are. You can buy lots of my coxinhas and have friends round, and family and fry them. Then they're ready to serve. People love them. They're from a recipe from my mother, who used to have a business in Brazil making them."

The Emporium, Norwich's savoury Brazilian snacks Picture: dinkypix.comThe Emporium, Norwich's savoury Brazilian snacks Picture: dinkypix.com

Savouries range from the potato dough based, filled coxinha, stuffed with pulled chicken, to mince, shrimp or cheese and ham risoles, and cheese balls.

You may also want to watch:

On the sweeter side, there's a range of refined sugar-free protein balls and muffins. But what people are really going crazy for locally are Marcela's delightful sweets.

Anyone who's been to Brazil may be familiar with brigadeiros. Made (as most of the range is) with gooey sweetened condensed milk, brigadeiros can be likened to a melting chocolate caramel fudge. "These are my favourite, but I love them all. I can customise them too, covering them in different coatings like nuts or sprinkles, whatever the customer wants."

Marcela Costas of The Emporium Picture: dinkypix.comMarcela Costas of The Emporium Picture: dinkypix.com

The sweets contain no preservatives and also include beijinhos (creamy coconut caramels), ninho (milky, chewy caramels filled with Nutella) and the peanut-based cajuhinzos.

They can be purchased from The Emporium's Instagram page, Etsy, and some other limited outlets, with the maker hoping to appear at food markets throughout the year too, including a summer market at The Forum on June 5.

"People have been so supportive," Marcela smiles. "I'm lucky I've found so many to help me and I'm hoping this will grow because people love the products and I make everything with a lot of love."

Sign up to our food and drink newsletter delivered straight to your inbox

Most Read

Person dies at Norwich Railway Station

A person has died at Norwich Station. Picture; Dan Grimmer

REVEALED: Maps show route for dualled A47

The A47 between North Tuddenham and Easton . Pic: Highways England.

List of Norfolk villages set to receive fast broadband revealed

County Broadband urges Norfolk villages to join Hyperfast full-fibre network. Picture: County Broadband

Norwich cafe set to close after seven years

Wild Thyme will close in July after seven years. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Councillors enjoy luxury hotel at your expense - weeks before revealing budget savings

Breckland Council spent more than �1,000 on a luxury away day in swanky hotel, Congham Hall Hotel, for its leadership, while it planned �4m of budget savings. Picture: Ian Burt/Congham Hall Hotel

Most Read

Person dies at Norwich Railway Station

A person has died at Norwich Station. Picture; Dan Grimmer

Fish and chip closed due to coronavirus advice

Lam’s Fish and Chip Shop in North Walsham. Picture: Google StreetView

Owners of world-famous Grosvenor Fish Bar to sell up and move abroad

Christian Motta with fish and chips from his Grosvenor Fish Bar. He and his partner are now selling the business. Pic: Archant

Vision for £500m light railway connecting 24 towns and villages is revealed

The Docklands Light Railway. The proposed north Norfolk light railway could look something like this. Picture: Au Morandarte

WATCH: Five people arrested in Sainsbury’s car park after car taken

Police arrested five people in a carpark near Sainsburys at Longwater Retail Park. Picture: Submitted

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Primark fuels rumours about new Great Yarmouth store with cryptic tweet

New signs in Palmers shop windows proclaim the 'last few days' of its closing down sale as it prepares to shut for good Picture: Liz Coates

City v Leicester - Press Conference RECAP: Hernandez undergoes knee surgery; Zimbo out for Foxes

Norwich City wide player Onel Hernandez has undergone knee surgery for the second time this season Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Imminent roadworks at busy junction will see new double mini roundabout

A major project at an increasingly busy junction in Gorleston will see the construction of a double mini roundabout. Picture: Google Maps.

Mum-of-seven found dead had been missing for a week, inquest hears

Norfolk coroner's court in Norwich. Picture: David Bale

‘Last few days’ as doomed department store prepares to close

New signs in Palmers shop windows proclaim the 'last few days' of its closing down sale as it prepares to shut for good Picture: Liz Coates
Drive 24