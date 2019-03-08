Reader Letter: Here's the solution to all the issues with the NDR

There seems little prospect of an end to the fevered speculation about the mooted western end to the "road to nowhere" aka the Broadland Northway or NDR as it is best known.

New road projects are always contentious, even more so in these febrile times where everyone feels free to be offended about practically anything.

What to do with the western end of the NDR is prima facie fairly straightforward, he said, inviting a wave of approbation.

The NDR needs to convey traffic from the south west (London) to and from the north Norfolk coast as swiftly and smoothly as possible without trashing the Wensum valley in the process.

The solution would be to tunnel under the Wensum and take the emerging road straight across country to join the A11 at Wymondham with a full interchange.

Even build a limited junction with the A47 en route.

All those Londoners heading for their second homes at Cley, Stiffkey and Wells, etc will spare our fine City of Norwich and the eastern end of the NDR, from all that traffic. Brilliant!

No ugly viaduct across the Wensum valley and the good people of Ringland Hills are delivered at last from the rat run that has blighted their lives and tiny roads for years.

Whilst all this is going on, the perfect opportunity to make some current misconceived intersections with the NDR, such as the awful B1150 North Walsham road roundabout, into proper junctions with slip-roads and even a flyover for through traffic.