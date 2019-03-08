Gallery
All your pictures from Bring Your Dog To Work Day
PUBLISHED: 15:14 24 June 2019 | UPDATED: 15:14 24 June 2019
Jennifer Oswick [jynks2001@hotmail.com]
Did your office get a new canine colleague last week?
Bring Your Dog To Work 2019: Alfie who joins Liz Iles-Hunt in the office on most days. Photo: Liz Iles-Hunt
Dogs of all shapes and sizes were brightening up work places across Norfolk last Friday as part of national Bring Your Dog To Work Day 2019.
You sent in your best pictures and we put them together in this adorable gallery which shows everything from a Boston Terriers hitting the gym to a doggie riding a digger.
The photos will also feature in Tuesday's EDP print supplement.
Bring Your Dog To Work 2019: Archie the 17 year old Border Terrier always goes chimney sweeping with Andrew Lovick from East Coast Chimney Sweep. Picture: Andrew Lovick
Bring Your Dog To Work 2019: Benson likes to meet and greet the visitors to Beccles and District Museum with his owners Mr David Broom and Mrs Berenice Broom. Picture: Mr David Broom
Bring Your Dog To Work 2019: Buddy loving a trip out in the van. Photo: Neil Bracey
Bring Your Dog To Work 2019: Laura Thomson's Westie called Charlotte at Thomson Sawmills. Photo: Katie Thomson
Bring Your Dog To Work 2019: Laura Thomson's Westie called Charlotte at Thomson Sawmills. Photo: Katie Thomson
Bring Your Dog To Work 2019: Peter took Coco to his timber yard, she helps with welcoming all customers! Photo: Karen Buller
Bring Your Dog To Work 2019: Nap time for Cookie after all this work at F. J. Zelley (Norwich) Ltd. Picture: Howard Zelley
Bring Your Dog To Work 2019: Daisy and Max were not working too hard. Photo: Ross Beer
Bring Your Dog To Work 2019: Darcey at Scratby Hall Caravan Park, she loves to greet people with a smile when they arrive! Photo: Caroline Rawnsley
Bring Your Dog To Work 2019: Dolly welcoming customers at Snellings of Blofield. Picture: David Smith
Bring Your Dog To Work 2019: Dolly welcoming customers at Snellings of Blofield. Picture: David Smith
Bring Your Dog To Work 2019: Ruby, the labrador, and Enzo, the Dogue de Bordeaux with consultant Christine Lacey at HRGO Norwich. Photo: Alli McDonagh
Bring Your Dog To Work 2019: Frank at work at England & Co Solicitors with his owner Emily Bales. Photo: Emily Bales
Bring Your Dog To Work 2019: Pugs Frank and Ethel at work at England & Co Solicitors with Emily Bales. Ethel is completely blind and is a foster dog from Pug Dog Welfare and Rescue Association. Photo: Emily Bales
Bring Your Dog To Work 2019: Finn hard at work training to be a Norfolk Lowland Search and Rescue dog. Photo: Jenny Windley
Bring Your Dog To Work 2019: Florence hard at work in the Bag Shop on Regent Road, Great Yarmouth. Photo: Alan Pitt
Bring Your Dog To Work 2019: Harvey joined the team at the Castle Mall. He perfomed many exciting duties including greeting visitors to the office, attending meetings, following people to the kitchen and toilets, sleeping and eating snacks. Picture: Robert Bradley
Bring Your Dog To Work 2019: Harvey joined the team at the Castle Mall. He perfomed many exciting duties including greeting visitors to the office, attending meetings, following people to the kitchen and toilets, sleeping and eating snacks. Picture: Robert Bradley
Bring Your Dog To Work 2019: Henry's owners are dog boarders. He's busy at work making sure that boarders Ruby and Bonnie, either side of him, are enjoying the pool. Photo: Fi Armstrong
Bring Your Dog To Work 2019: Karen Cornish works from home and her co-worker rarely pulls her weight in the office. Photo: Karen Cornish
Bring Your Dog To Work 2019: Maddie helping out in the office. Photo: Tim Linstead
Bring Your Dog To Work 2019: Jenny Plunkett's dog Mina at work at Barrett and Coe. Photo: Dominic Stasi
Bring Your Dog To Work 2019: Jenny Plunkett's dog Mina at work at Barrett and Coe. Photo: Dominic Stasi
Bring Your Dog To Work 2019: The lovely Myla, working hard at the Pivotal office with her owner Hannah. Myla is an office doggy every day, her role is head security! Photo: Hannah Dunham
Bring Your Dog To Work 2019: Paddy, an 11 year old rescue dog from the RSPCA, at Auction House East Anglia. Picture: Robert Hurst
Bring Your Dog To Work 2019: Everyday is bring your dog to work day here with Raffle's. She is Pickr's resident office dog and she runs the show! Photo: Erin Heenan
Bring Your Dog To Work 2019: Riggsy at work in his digger, helping his owner Jason Martin of J Martin Installations. Picture: Jane Brown
Bring Your Dog To Work 2019: Rosie the dog working from home. Photo: Joey Scott
Bring Your Dog To Work 2019: Rosie-boots loves going to work, but she's not always such a great help! Photo: Dom Kay
Bring Your Dog To Work 2019: Ziggy out exploring while his boss is surveying for Ravencroft Trees. Photo: Richard Ravencroft
Bring Your Dog To Work 2019: Ziggy thinks that work with Ravencroft Trees is not all it's cracked up to be! Photo: Richard Ravencroft