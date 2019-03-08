Gallery

All your pictures from Bring Your Dog To Work Day

Bring Your Dog To Work 2019: Roxy, a Boston Terrier, working hard at exercise class. Photo: Jennifer Oswick Jennifer Oswick [jynks2001@hotmail.com]

Did your office get a new canine colleague last week?

Bring Your Dog To Work 2019: Alfie who joins Liz Iles-Hunt in the office on most days. Photo: Liz Iles-Hunt Bring Your Dog To Work 2019: Alfie who joins Liz Iles-Hunt in the office on most days. Photo: Liz Iles-Hunt

Dogs of all shapes and sizes were brightening up work places across Norfolk last Friday as part of national Bring Your Dog To Work Day 2019.

You sent in your best pictures and we put them together in this adorable gallery which shows everything from a Boston Terriers hitting the gym to a doggie riding a digger.

The photos will also feature in Tuesday's EDP print supplement.

Bring Your Dog To Work 2019: Archie the 17 year old Border Terrier always goes chimney sweeping with Andrew Lovick from East Coast Chimney Sweep. Picture: Andrew Lovick Bring Your Dog To Work 2019: Archie the 17 year old Border Terrier always goes chimney sweeping with Andrew Lovick from East Coast Chimney Sweep. Picture: Andrew Lovick

Bring Your Dog To Work 2019: Benson likes to meet and greet the visitors to Beccles and District Museum with his owners Mr David Broom and Mrs Berenice Broom. Picture: Mr David Broom Bring Your Dog To Work 2019: Benson likes to meet and greet the visitors to Beccles and District Museum with his owners Mr David Broom and Mrs Berenice Broom. Picture: Mr David Broom

Bring Your Dog To Work 2019: Buddy loving a trip out in the van. Photo: Neil Bracey Bring Your Dog To Work 2019: Buddy loving a trip out in the van. Photo: Neil Bracey

Bring Your Dog To Work 2019: Laura Thomson's Westie called Charlotte at Thomson Sawmills. Photo: Katie Thomson Bring Your Dog To Work 2019: Laura Thomson's Westie called Charlotte at Thomson Sawmills. Photo: Katie Thomson

Bring Your Dog To Work 2019: Peter took Coco to his timber yard, she helps with welcoming all customers! Photo: Karen Buller Bring Your Dog To Work 2019: Peter took Coco to his timber yard, she helps with welcoming all customers! Photo: Karen Buller

Bring Your Dog To Work 2019: Nap time for Cookie after all this work at F. J. Zelley (Norwich) Ltd. Picture: Howard Zelley Bring Your Dog To Work 2019: Nap time for Cookie after all this work at F. J. Zelley (Norwich) Ltd. Picture: Howard Zelley

Bring Your Dog To Work 2019: Daisy and Max were not working too hard. Photo: Ross Beer Bring Your Dog To Work 2019: Daisy and Max were not working too hard. Photo: Ross Beer

Bring Your Dog To Work 2019: Darcey at Scratby Hall Caravan Park, she loves to greet people with a smile when they arrive! Photo: Caroline Rawnsley Bring Your Dog To Work 2019: Darcey at Scratby Hall Caravan Park, she loves to greet people with a smile when they arrive! Photo: Caroline Rawnsley

Bring Your Dog To Work 2019: Dolly welcoming customers at Snellings of Blofield. Picture: David Smith Bring Your Dog To Work 2019: Dolly welcoming customers at Snellings of Blofield. Picture: David Smith

Bring Your Dog To Work 2019: Ruby, the labrador, and Enzo, the Dogue de Bordeaux with consultant Christine Lacey at HRGO Norwich. Photo: Alli McDonagh Bring Your Dog To Work 2019: Ruby, the labrador, and Enzo, the Dogue de Bordeaux with consultant Christine Lacey at HRGO Norwich. Photo: Alli McDonagh

Bring Your Dog To Work 2019: Frank at work at England & Co Solicitors with his owner Emily Bales. Photo: Emily Bales Bring Your Dog To Work 2019: Frank at work at England & Co Solicitors with his owner Emily Bales. Photo: Emily Bales

Bring Your Dog To Work 2019: Pugs Frank and Ethel at work at England & Co Solicitors with Emily Bales. Ethel is completely blind and is a foster dog from Pug Dog Welfare and Rescue Association. Photo: Emily Bales Bring Your Dog To Work 2019: Pugs Frank and Ethel at work at England & Co Solicitors with Emily Bales. Ethel is completely blind and is a foster dog from Pug Dog Welfare and Rescue Association. Photo: Emily Bales

Bring Your Dog To Work 2019: Finn hard at work training to be a Norfolk Lowland Search and Rescue dog. Photo: Jenny Windley Bring Your Dog To Work 2019: Finn hard at work training to be a Norfolk Lowland Search and Rescue dog. Photo: Jenny Windley

Bring Your Dog To Work 2019: Florence hard at work in the Bag Shop on Regent Road, Great Yarmouth. Photo: Alan Pitt Bring Your Dog To Work 2019: Florence hard at work in the Bag Shop on Regent Road, Great Yarmouth. Photo: Alan Pitt

Bring Your Dog To Work 2019: Harvey joined the team at the Castle Mall. He perfomed many exciting duties including greeting visitors to the office, attending meetings, following people to the kitchen and toilets, sleeping and eating snacks. Picture: Robert Bradley Bring Your Dog To Work 2019: Harvey joined the team at the Castle Mall. He perfomed many exciting duties including greeting visitors to the office, attending meetings, following people to the kitchen and toilets, sleeping and eating snacks. Picture: Robert Bradley

Bring Your Dog To Work 2019: Henry's owners are dog boarders. He's busy at work making sure that boarders Ruby and Bonnie, either side of him, are enjoying the pool. Photo: Fi Armstrong Bring Your Dog To Work 2019: Henry's owners are dog boarders. He's busy at work making sure that boarders Ruby and Bonnie, either side of him, are enjoying the pool. Photo: Fi Armstrong

Bring Your Dog To Work 2019: Karen Cornish works from home and her co-worker rarely pulls her weight in the office. Photo: Karen Cornish Bring Your Dog To Work 2019: Karen Cornish works from home and her co-worker rarely pulls her weight in the office. Photo: Karen Cornish

Bring Your Dog To Work 2019: Maddie helping out in the office. Photo: Tim Linstead Bring Your Dog To Work 2019: Maddie helping out in the office. Photo: Tim Linstead

Bring Your Dog To Work 2019: Jenny Plunkett's dog Mina at work at Barrett and Coe. Photo: Dominic Stasi Bring Your Dog To Work 2019: Jenny Plunkett's dog Mina at work at Barrett and Coe. Photo: Dominic Stasi

Bring Your Dog To Work 2019: The lovely Myla, working hard at the Pivotal office with her owner Hannah. Myla is an office doggy every day, her role is head security! Photo: Hannah Dunham Bring Your Dog To Work 2019: The lovely Myla, working hard at the Pivotal office with her owner Hannah. Myla is an office doggy every day, her role is head security! Photo: Hannah Dunham

Bring Your Dog To Work 2019: Paddy, an 11 year old rescue dog from the RSPCA, at Auction House East Anglia. Picture: Robert Hurst Bring Your Dog To Work 2019: Paddy, an 11 year old rescue dog from the RSPCA, at Auction House East Anglia. Picture: Robert Hurst

Bring Your Dog To Work 2019: Everyday is bring your dog to work day here with Raffle's. She is Pickr's resident office dog and she runs the show! Photo: Erin Heenan Bring Your Dog To Work 2019: Everyday is bring your dog to work day here with Raffle's. She is Pickr's resident office dog and she runs the show! Photo: Erin Heenan

Bring Your Dog To Work 2019: Riggsy at work in his digger, helping his owner Jason Martin of J Martin Installations. Picture: Jane Brown Bring Your Dog To Work 2019: Riggsy at work in his digger, helping his owner Jason Martin of J Martin Installations. Picture: Jane Brown

Bring Your Dog To Work 2019: Rosie the dog working from home. Photo: Joey Scott Bring Your Dog To Work 2019: Rosie the dog working from home. Photo: Joey Scott

Bring Your Dog To Work 2019: Rosie-boots loves going to work, but she's not always such a great help! Photo: Dom Kay Bring Your Dog To Work 2019: Rosie-boots loves going to work, but she's not always such a great help! Photo: Dom Kay

Bring Your Dog To Work 2019: Ziggy out exploring while his boss is surveying for Ravencroft Trees. Photo: Richard Ravencroft Bring Your Dog To Work 2019: Ziggy out exploring while his boss is surveying for Ravencroft Trees. Photo: Richard Ravencroft