READER LETTER: There is one solution to stop this Brexit mess

Prime Minister Theresa May greets European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker ahead of a working dinner at 10 Downing Street, London. PA Archive/PA Images

In the great Brexit debate, there is one thing which almost everyone agrees – they want Brexit to stop dominating the news and our politics

They want the government “to get on with it”, although there is no agreement about what “it” is.

There are three options now. Theresa May’s deal is only the first stage of a much longer process.

It effectively keeps us in the EU, but giving up our voting rights, for two years, followed by a long process of negotiation which is only outlined as a general set of hopes.

“No deal” means a sudden stop to all regulations and rights for UK citizens and businesses in the European Union and all European Union countries’ citizens and businesses here.

We would then have to negotiate emergency measures to keep trade flowing and protect our citizens.

We would be in a very weak position to negotiate and if, as some Brexiters suggest, we renege on our promises about outstanding debts, this would be very difficult.

After that, replacing trade agreements is likely to take five or more years of negotiation and argument.

The third option is to stop Brexit, either by a parliamentary decision or a referendum.

That would make many people angry (but many people are already angry), but the decision would be clean and there would be no need to talk about Brexit ever again.

Any form of Brexit will involve years of argument and negotiation.

If people really want politicians to stop arguing about Brexit, and get on with solving the country’s real problems, there is only one answer.

